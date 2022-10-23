 Prep football: Piedra Vista blanks Highland - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: Piedra Vista blanks Highland

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Highland junior Joziah Rodriguez (84) gets tackled by Piedra Vista defenders during their game Saturday at Milne Stadium. Highland lost 40-0. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Piedra Vista inched closer to the District 1/5-5A football championship on Saturday afternoon, shutting out Highland 40-0 at Milne Stadium.

The Panthers (8-1, 2-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, broke through late in the first quarter against the Hornets (5-3, 0-2).

Piedra Vista pinned Highland at its 1 on a terrific punt, then the Panthers forced the Hornets to punt out of their end zone moments later. With a short field, Piedra Vista capitalized, and Jacob Ramsted scored on a 9-yard run with 8 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Panthers upped their lead to 12-0 midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard scoring run by Ramsted. And the lead swelled to 20-0 late in the first half on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Logan Howell to Dax Vigil.

Piedra Vista salted it away with a score in the third quarter, with Howell tossing a 19-yard, fourth-down TD pass to Hunter Schwartz, who made a diving catch in the end zone.

