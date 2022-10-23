 Prep football: Top games to watch in Week 11 - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: Top games to watch in Week 11

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

1. Rio Rancho (6-3, 2-1 in 1-6A) at Cleveland (7-2, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: It’s an industrial-sized, clear-the-bench edition of Games to Watch, and No. 1 on the Week 11 slate begins, as it must, with this pairing of the teams that played for both the 2019 and 2021 Class 6A state titles. District 1-6A championship in play for both teams, though the Storm enters as a significant favorite.

2. Farmington (5-4, 3-0 in 2-6A) at La Cueva (8-1, 3-0), Wilson Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday: The top two teams in 2-6A collide; Bears need a win to cement a first-round playoff bye, while the Scorpions are angling for a first-round home game, and they’re right on the bubble for that if they don’t win this game.

3. Clovis (3-6, 3-0 in 5-6A) at Los Lunas (5-4, 3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Another matchup of district unbeatens, although the Tigers are heavily favored in this one. Wildcats started 0-6, have momentum, but none of the teams they’ve beaten are in the Tigers’ class. A return to Valencia County for Wildcats coach Andrew McCraw, who coached Belen a year ago.

4. West Mesa (4-5, 1-2 in 2-6A) at Eldorado (2-7, 1-2), Wilson Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday: This will be one of the rare non-district championship games on the Week 11 list. The Mustangs belong among the top 12 in the 6A playoffs (from my keyboard, anyway), but only if they win this game against the nothing-to-lose Eagles.

5. Hobbs (8-1, 3-1 in 3/4-6A) at Carlsbad (5-4, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday: This game has major implications on several levels. Winner is the second-place team in the district. If Hobbs wins, Eagles are probably a cinch for a first-round playoff bye. If Carlsbad wins, then Volcano Vista could supplant the Eagles as a top-four seed. Plus the natural elements that already are baked into this rivalry.

6. Goddard (6-3, 1-1 in 4-5A) vs. Roswell (7-2, 1-1), Wool Bowl, 7 p.m. Friday: Interesting subplot as the Rockets and Coyotes renew their cross-city rivalry — winner is going to finish in second place in their district, and that will earn them a first-round playoff bye. But … might the loser get one of those byes, too?

7. Moriarty (7-2, 2-0 in 2-4A) at Taos (8-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday: A pair of excellent defenses on display here as the winner claims first place in 2-4A. Taos is most definitely in the hunt for a top-four seed, and first-round bye, in Class 4A.

8. Silver (8-1, 2-0 in 3/5-4A) at Valencia (4-5, 2-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Colts can probably lock up the No. 1 seed in 4A with a road victory against the Jaguars, who are fighting for seeding position of their own in this district championship game.

9. Lovington (3-6, 2-0 in 4/6-4A) at Portales (8-1, 2-0), 7 p.m.: Sensing a pattern between district unbeatens on this list? This is the fifth of them on this list. I believe the Rams are locked into a top-four playoff slot regardless of whether they win or lose, but the Wildcats, despite that record, will surely lock down a to the top four if they can solve their rivals.

10. We will call this a hybrid selection. There is Socorro taking on Cobre for the District 3-3A title in Bayard. There is the Robertson-West Las Vegas showdown. And we have a potentially tremendous story in Gadsden, going to Deming for the District 3-5A championship.

