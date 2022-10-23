Lobo Football Extra

I was going to call this feature “Emptying the Notebook,” but somebody told me that was taken. So I fell back on something more prosaic.

Here we go …

BY THE BYE: The good news for the Lobos (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West after Saturday’s 41-9 loss to Fresno State) is that they don’t play next weekend — affording a chance to get some injured players back, figure some things out on offense and refresh mentally before taking on Utah State in Logan, Utah on Nov. 5.

The bad news: Utah State (3-5, 2-2, having given up 330 yards rushing in a 28-14 loss at Wyoming on Saturday) also has next weekend off.

Somebody’s going to get well — or at least less ill — in Logan on Nov. 5

POOR REVIEWS: FS2 game analyst Devin Gardner was highly critical of UNM’s play selection during Saturday’s game, in particular after Lobos freshman safety A.J. Haulcy intercepted a pass and returned it to the Fresno State 19-yard line in the third quarter.

The Lobos ran two running plays, then, on third and 6, quarterback Justin Holaday completed a pass short of the first-down marker. Luke Drzewiecki then kicked a 33-yard field goal.

“The New Mexico offensive staff has to find a way to help Holaday in this game,” Gardner said. “They have not done him any favors with the style of play and the play calling.

“The Fresno State defense knows what’s coming, every single time.”

TED TALK: The Lobos have played Fresno State teams coached by Jeff Tedford just twice, in 2017 and on Saturday. The score: Fresno State 79, New Mexico 9.

In the 95 UNM football games I covered (all but three on site) during my first tour as the Journal’s beat writer, I watched the Lobos lose a lot by a lot. But the 38-0 pasting in Fresno in 2017 was the most thorough physical whipping I covered.

BTW, my record as beat writer, having taken over the beat again last week after Steve Virgen’s return to California, is 32-67.

Games covered during the Mike Locksley/George Barlow tenure: 2-18.

Bob Davie: 30-47.

Danny Gonzales: 0-2

Tedford, the former California coach, is a Fresno State alum. He was a Bulldogs assistant for six years in the ‘90s, was the Golden Bears head coach from 2002-12, then was an assistant for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the CFL’s BC Lions and the University of Washington before coming back to his alma mater in 2017. He stepped down after the 2019 season but came back after Kalen deBoer left for Washington following the 2021 season.

MOUNTAIN WEST SCOREBOARD:

Notre Dame 44, UNLV 21

Colorado State 17, Hawaii 13

Boise State 19, Air Force14

Wyoming 28, Utah State 14

Fresno State 41, New Mexico 9

San Diego State 23, Nevada 7

San Jose State at New Mexico State, postponed due to the death of SJSU player Camden McWright

ABOUT THE DROUGHT: Since the Lobos last scored a touchdown on a Holaday 8-yard run with 3:07 left in the first quarter of an eventual 27-14 loss to Wyoming on Oct. 8, they’ve run 31 offensive series and 173 plays. They’ve punted 20 times, thrown three interceptions and made 6-of-8 field goals.

THE TURNOVER: Haulcy’s third-quarter interception of a Logan Fife pass was the first turnover forced by the UNM defense since A.J. Odums picked off a Doug Brumfield pass in the fourth quarter of the Lobos’ 31-20 loss at UNLV on Sept. 30.

The Lobo offense went 3-and-out after Odums’ interception.

HAULCY’S TACKLES: Haulcy was credited with 24 tackles on Saturday’s loss to Fresno State. Is that a team record? Sports information director Frank Mercogliano wasn’t sure.

The 2022 UNM football media guide lists program leaders for season and career tackles, but not for a single game.