Lobo Recap

FLASHBACK: The New Mexico Lobos (2-6, 0-4 Mountain West), competitive and reliant on their defense through the first half while again unable to score a touchdown, suffer a brutal second-half collapse and lose 41-9 to Fresno State on Saturday at University Stadium.

WHAT WENT RIGHT: Freshman kicker Luke Drzewiecki is the only Lobo who has scored a point the past two games. He was 3-for-3 again against the Bulldogs. True freshman safety A.J. Haulcy was spectacular, in on 24 tackles and intercepting a pass. Special teams were strong. Freshman running back Christian Washington set up one Drzewiecki field goal with a 63-yard kickoff return, sophomore wide receiver Luke Wysong another with a 38-yard punt return. Punter Aaron Rodriguez averaged 51.1 yards on seven attempts.

WHAT WENT WRONG: A lot. The UNM offense mustered just 138 total yards. The defense, forced by their brothers on offense to defend 79 plays, collapsed in the second half and wound up yielding 510 yards. One can argue that junior-college transfer quarterback Justin Holaday never really had a chance, but his final stats were a meager 8-for-16 passing for 37 yards and 11 carries for 39 net yards. He was sacked three times. A 35-yard Holaday keeper gave the Lobos a first and goal at the Fresno State 2-yard line. They couldn’t score a touchdown. Later, Haulcy’s interception set them up at the Fresno State 19. Again, no touchdown.

INJURY REPORT: No significant injuries were observed or announced. The upcoming bye week should enable the Lobos to get some key players — wide receiver Geordon Porter, linebacker Ray Leutele and offensive linemen CJ James and Shancco “Ise” Matautia — back and healthy for Utah State on Nov. 5.

NEXT UP: Utah State (3-5, 2-2) gave up 330 yards rushing on Saturday in a 28-14 loss to Wyoming. The question is, can the Lobos, who average 131 yards rushing per game, take advantage?

QUOTING DANNY: “We’ve got a long way to go, but … the fight ain’t over. The sky ain’t falling in, so don’t think it is.”

Earlier: “We’ve got to get better at football.”

