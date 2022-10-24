 8 killed in Somalia as militants attack port city hotel - Albuquerque Journal

8 killed in Somalia as militants attack port city hotel

By Omar Faruk / Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Eight people were killed after militants stormed a hotel in Somalia’s port city of Kismayo, an attack that started with a suicide bombing Sunday before gunmen forcibly entered and exchanged fire with security forces.

The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters had penetrated the Tawakal Hotel.

Security forces from the southern Somali state of Jubaland later ended the siege, killing the gunmen and rescuing scores of people, state media reported.

There was no official word on casualties, but a doctor at Kismayo Hospital told The Associated Press of eight dead people, four of whom were security personnel.

At least 41 people were wounded in the attack, the doctor said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to divulge such information.

Journalists were prevented from getting close to the scene of the attack. Footage shared on social media showed ambulances collecting the wounded from outside the hotel in central Kismayo.

The city is located about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

The attack began when a car driven by a suicide bomber rammed the entrance gate of the hotel and then exploded, police officer Abshir Omar said by phone. A number of small businesses along the street were destroyed.

Some government officials and traditional elders were eating lunch in the hotel at the time of the explosion, he said.

Mohamed Nasi Guled, a senior police official in Jubaland, said three attackers entered the hotel’s premises.

The hotel is popular as a meeting place for government officials. Al-Shabab is believed to have a strong presence in the areas surrounding Kismayo, the largest city and commercial capital of Jubaland.

Al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, regularly carries out attacks in the Horn of Africa nation. Many of the group’s attacks target popular hotels.

Al-Shabab opposes the Mogadishu-based federal government, which it perceives as a puppet of foreign governments. The group also opposes the presence of foreign troops in Somalia.

Home » News » World » 8 killed in Somalia as militants attack port city hotel

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'This isn't normal'
ABQnews Seeker
Traumatized family questions homicide investigation Traumatized family questions homicide investigation
2
CYFD pays $280K more in tragic child abuse case
ABQnews Seeker
Agency has paid $370K to foster ... Agency has paid $370K to foster parent and 2 former employees
3
Fallacies, distrust hurt Torrance County voting push
From the newspaper
ESTANCIA – Republican county commissioners in ... ESTANCIA – Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico's high desert have tried everything they can think of to ...
4
APD: Man shot wife in Walmart break room
ABQnews Seeker
Victim in critical but stable condition Victim in critical but stable condition
5
Autopsy: Cause of ABQ police shooter’s death “undetermined”
ABQnews Seeker
Calif. man involved in police shootout ... Calif. man involved in police shootout found dead in cell
6
David Poling, 1928-2022: Presbyterian minister and author left a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Poling remembered as a compelling preacher, ... Poling remembered as a compelling preacher, deep thinker, and a straight shooter
7
Arrest made in Sept. homicide at an East Central ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prosecutors: Suspect ‘callously and casually’ killed ... Prosecutors: Suspect ‘callously and casually’ killed victim
8
1 dead in Downtown shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police around 11:45 p.m. responded to ... Police around 11:45 p.m. responded to a gunshot detection system alert
9
Three exhibits at Albuquerque Museum are inspired by Thomas ...
Arts
Cole masterpiece 'Dream of Arcadia' a ... Cole masterpiece 'Dream of Arcadia' a tease to introduce guests to three contemporary exhibits
10
Bernalillo County's Public Art Program continues to add to ...
Arts
Thirty years have passed and the ... Thirty years have passed and the program has more than 500 works of art – a number that continues to grow.