 One killed, six injured in Taos crash - Albuquerque Journal

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

One Taos High School student was killed and six others were injured in a crash on Saturday night, according to the Taos News.

The newspaper reported that Principal CJ Grace wrote an email to parents and staff that said one student was killed and another six were in grave condition after being in a crash Saturday night.

Officials with the Taos County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t immediately be reached on Sunday. Additional details about the wreck weren’t immediately known.

Taos Municipal Schools wrote on its Facebook page that the high school opened Sunday afternoon and that grief counselors were available.

