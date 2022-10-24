Keeping talented young players critical for rebuilding Lobos

Saturday evening, with four games still left on the University of New Mexico’s 2022 football schedule, Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales spoke — unprompted — about, what?

Player retention?

Yes, of course.

In the era of the Transfer Portal and the one-time transfer rule, with college football players suddenly the drivers and not the passengers, and with UNM struggling to win games and even to score touchdowns, this is Gonzales’ reality.

After Saturday’s 41-9 loss to Fresno State, which dropped the Lobos to 2-6 (0-4 Mountain West Conference), Gonzales cast an eye on the future. He spoke glowingly of the potential flashed by four true freshman defensive backs, all of whom played substantial minutes on Saturday.

But, he said — and this applies to each and every one of his players with eligibility remaining past this fall —”Here’s gonna be the biggest challenge, is getting them to stay here with the days of the Transfer Portal and all those things. Some of them will have other opportunities.”

Gonzales knows that from experience. At least 10 players on UNM’s 2021 roster left the program with eligibility remaining.

How damaging those departures have been is a matter of conjecture; none of the 10 have emerged as stars at their new schools and some, it appears, have yet to find a new home.

But Gonzales absolutely doesn’t want to lose any of those four freshman DBs: A.J. Haulcy, Bryson Taylor, Zach Morris and Jer’Marius Lewis — comparing them in their potential to the likes of past UNM greats Glover Quin (Lewis’ uncle, who played for a decade in the NFL) and DeAndre Wright.

With no doubt, Haulcy is a keeper. Pressed into duty as UNM’s “lobo” safety after junior Tavian Combs suffered a season-ending injury against UTEP on Sept. 17, he was in on 24 (yes, 24) tackles and intercepted a pass against Fresno State.

Lewis, who returned a punt 36 yards against Wyoming, was in on five tackles against the Bulldogs.

Morris had a pass breakup. It was also he who was beaten on a 75-yard Fresno State touchdown pass that broke open what had been a competitive game through the first two quarters. But chasing preseason All-Mountain West wideout Jalen Moreno-Cropper across the offensive formation and down the east sideline would be no easy task for anyone.

Those four, freshman running back Christian Washington, sophomore quarterback Justin Holaday, et al, represent the foundation of the program Gonzales, 7-20 in his third year, is striving to build.

“Three years ago when I took this job,” Gonzales said after the Fresno State game, “the challenge of fixing this program was mighty. That has not changed.”

Player retention is crucial, but Gonzales knows some players will leave.

“Then, obviously, you’ve got to replace the ones you lose in recruiting to give yourself a chance. But we’ve still got a lot of things going in the right direction, and it’s why I took this job.”

ABOUT THE DROUGHT: For the second straight game, three Luke Drzewiecki field goals were all the scoring UNM could muster on Saturday. The offense now has gone 11 quarters, 31 offensive possessions and 173 plays without a touchdown. In that span, the Lobos have punted 20 times, thrown three interceptions and made 6-of-8 field goals.

Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner, the analyst on FS2’s coverage of Saturday’s game, was sharply critical of UNM’s offense in general and the play-calling in particular.

The Lobos don’t have a game next weekend, and Gonzales said he values the bye week from both a get-well standpoint and as a chance to self-scout the offense, hoping to give Holaday — who made his first start against the Bulldogs — more tools to work with on Nov. 5 at Utah State.

“That’s as significant as anything,” Gonzales said, “getting into and getting out of plays that will give us the best chance.”

UP NEXT: Nov. 5, New Mexico at Utah State, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN, 770 AM/96.3 FM

