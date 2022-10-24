 BernCo residents will vote for 2 new leaders - Albuquerque Journal

BernCo residents will vote for 2 new leaders

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County will have a pair of new commissioners come January.

Voters this fall are selecting new representatives for District 1, which runs from the North Valley and through parts of Albuquerque’s West Side all the way to the county’s western line, and District 5, which extends from the Uptown area of Albuquerque out to the county’s eastern border, encompassing communities like Edgewood and Tijeras.

Current District 1 Commissioner Debbie O’Malley cannot seek reelection due to term limits. Democrat Barbara Baca, a retired government administrator, and Republican Michaela Chavez, a bookkeeper, are vying to replace her.

In District 5, current representative Charlene Pyskoty lost in the June primary, setting up this fall’s race between small business owner Eric Olivas, a Democrat, and retired educator Judy Young, a Republican.

District 1

Barbara Baca was born and raised in District 1 and always wanted to come back and serve the same community.

The time is right for that, she said, as “some of the toughest issues we have ever faced, we’re facing now.”

When it comes to county government, Baca sees partnership as the best way forward – specifically partnership with Albuquerque’s city government.

“We have the same constituents, so although they are two different agencies, oftentimes I scratch my head as to why don’t we talk to each other better,” Baca said in a recent interview.

Baca’s opponent, Michaela Chavez, did not agree to do a Journal interview for this story. In written responses to the Journal’s 2022 candidate questionnaire, she said she wanted to make Bernalillo County “a place we can be proud of again” and make it more business-friendly.

Baca, 62, knows Albuquerque government well, having spent most of her career in it. She retired in 2014 as the city parks director, though she also logged years in Albuquerque’s Senior Affairs Department.

She said she has witnessed successful city-county collaboration first-hand but believes there are many other opportunities to pool resources and ideas. The community deserves that, Baca said, telling the story of a friend who once phoned the city for emergency help after her elderly mother wandered from home, only to be transferred to the county since she lived outside city limits in the “checkerboard” North Valley.

“To her, that’s a life-and-death situation; to the dispatch, it was a jurisdictional one,” Baca said. “And that’s a problem.”

As a commissioner, Baca said she would like to study the feasibility of a shared, city-county dispatch and explore a way to expand Albuquerque Community Safety – a city public safety department that answers certain 911 calls, like those relating to homelessness or addiction, with behavioral health responders – to cover even the unincorporated areas of the county.

Because of her background in city government, Baca said she is well-equipped to foster the needed alliances.

“I feel like the two working together is not as large a leap as some people think, if we listen to each other and work together toward a common goal,” she said.

District 5

Asked what Bernalillo County government is not doing well right now, Eric Olivas said that requires a “long answer.”

Olivas, 31, contends the county has “poorly managed” its special behavioral health tax that now generates nearly $30 million per year and also has failed to closely monitor the consequential staffing issues at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

And it happens, he said, without much public scrutiny.

“I think the county often gets away too easily because so many people are focused on the city (of Albuquerque government),” he said in a recent interview.

Judy Young, the Republican candidate for the District 5 seat, would not agree to a Journal request for an in-person or telephone interview for this story.

In a written response to the Journal’s candidate questionnaire, Young said she would make addressing crime her top priority, including by supporting law enforcement, making tougher jail policy and “implementing policy to protect the lawful and impose consequences for the unlawful.”

Many of Olivas’ proposed solutions for what he sees as the county’s biggest problems ultimately involve the city – or at least collaboration between the two overlapping government agencies. The vast majority of the county’s population resides within Albuquerque city limits, and Olivas said he sees multiple obvious opportunities for more partnership.

A former member of the city’s Civilian Police Oversight Agency board, Olivas said he would encourage getting more county deputies inside city limits to supplement Albuquerque police, whether that means helping with traffic enforcement or investigating crimes against children.

“City residents pay full county taxes, which funds the (Bernalillo County) sheriff’s department. … They fund all the county public safety programs, and city residents need to be receiving their fair share of those services,” he said.

Olivas, who owns a five-employee landscaping and plumbing company, said he would also prioritize reforming the county’s Behavioral Health Initiative. He said it would make sense to transition oversight to a new joint city-county board, suggesting a model similar to the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority. He said that would reduce the current “piecemeal” approach to behavioral health challenges, forcing the entities to work toward shared goals and better screen prospective expenditures “instead of allowing individuals within their own government … to have extraordinary leverage over money.”

NAME: Barbara Baca

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Retired

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

EDUCATION: B.A. in recreation from UNM; M.S. in recreation administration University of Colorado, Boulder.

AGE: 62

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: BacaForBernCo.com

 

NAME: Michaela Chavez

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Bookkeeper

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

EDUCATION: High school — Sandia Preparatory School; 3 years of college — DeVry University

AGE: 41

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: michaelafornm.com

NAME: Eric Olivas

POLITICAL PARTY: Democratic

OCCUPATION: Landscaping and plumbing small business owner

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

EDUCATION: Graduated from Sandia High School. Bachelor’s degree from UNM in chemistry and biology, summa cum laude. Master’s degree from UNM in biology.

AGE: 31

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: olivasforbernco.com

 

NAME: Judy Young

POLITICAL PARTY: Republican

OCCUPATION: Retired educator

CITY OF RESIDENCE: Albuquerque

EDUCATION: Master’s from Columbia University, NYC + 1 year toward doctorate

AGE: 74

CAMPAIGN WEBSITE: youngbernco.com

