APD: Driver suspected of hit-and-run crash found dead

By ABQJournal News Staff

A driver who fled the scene of a crash Sunday at 3100 Silver SE later died from his injuries, Albuquerque police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said in an email.

“This evening, officers were dispatched to a crash at Coal and Vassar. A passenger was transported to the hospital and the driver appeared to have fled the vehicle,” Atkins said. “A short time later, a call came in of reports of a male trying to jump a fence along Silver. It is believed that individual was the driver of the vehicle. When officers arrived to that location, the individual had (succumbed) to their injuries.”

Atkins said more details will be released as they are available.

