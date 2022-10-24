 Trial over Georgia's restrictive abortion law to begin - Albuquerque Journal

Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law to begin

By Associated Press

ATLANTA — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom Monday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.”

The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.”

Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant.

The doctors and advocacy groups that filed the lawsuit before McBurney in July also argue the law was invalid from the start because it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

Georgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but it had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court’s decision in June.

The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.

In August, McBurney rejected a request by the plaintiffs to immediately block the abortion law while the lawsuit was pending, though he stressed that decision did not touch on the merits of the case. Earlier this month, he denied a request by state officials to postpone the trial, which he will decide, not a jury.

Home » News » Nation » Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law to begin

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Rio Grande managers eye federal cash for western drought
ABQnews Seeker
Drying river has destroyed critical habitats, ... Drying river has destroyed critical habitats, hurt farmers
2
PED paves new road for teacher advancement
ABQnews Seeker
Micro-credentialing system is an additional option ... Micro-credentialing system is an additional option for teachers
3
BernCo residents will vote for 2 new leaders
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County will have a pair ... Bernalillo County will have a pair of new commissioners come January.
4
Motions could slow Taos compound trial
Crime
Multiple motions filed by defense lawyers ... Multiple motions filed by defense lawyers last week may slow proceedings
5
Worker charged in halfway house rapes
ABQnews Seeker
Woman saved evidence later matched to ... Woman saved evidence later matched to worker
6
APD: Driver suspected of hit-and-run crash found dead
ABQnews Seeker
Police say they found man deceased ... Police say they found man deceased near scene
7
Drivers are still going several miles per hour over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Speed cameras clock 150 mph on ... Speed cameras clock 150 mph on Gibson, 130 mph on Montgomery; $600K in fines collected
8
One killed, six injured in Taos crash
ABQnews Seeker
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said ... Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the student who died was a female passenger
9
1 dead in Downtown shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police responded to a gunshot detection ... Police responded to a gunshot detection system alert around 11:45 p.m. Friday
10
APD: Person fatally struck by vehicle in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police say a body was found ... Police say a body was found near Palomas and Eastern SE