BCSO deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect in the area of 4th Street and Grecian Ave., the agency posted on Twitter just after 10 a.m. on Monday.

The agency said 37-year-old Tommy Trujillo allegedly “stole multiple vehicles and robbed a business at gunpoint” on Monday morning.

“Trujillo has made suicidal statements and led law enforcement on multiple pursuits that were called off due to his dangerous driving that endangered the public,” BCSO said on Twitter.

The agency said Trujillo was last seen driving a Blue Hyundai with the license plate AKHM13.

BCSO advised the public to avoid the area during the search, and said the suspect has been “extremely violent with no regard for the public.”

