Crypto.com Arena Announces Partnership with KultureCity to Bring Sensory Inclusivity to All Fans & Guests at the Arena

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oct 24, 2022–

Crypto.com Arena has partnered with KultureCity to make the arena and all of the programs and events that the venue hosts sensory inclusive. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with sensory sensitivities that visit Crypto.com Arena.

Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads, will be available to all guests at Crypto.com Arena who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. (Photo: Business Wire)

Crypto.com Arena is now a proud recipient of KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusive™ certification, which ensures daily accessibility to those with sensory needs, creating an accepting and inclusive community. The certification process requires the staff at Crypto.com Arena to undergo annual training by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests and fans with sensory needs and how to properly manage a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads, will also be available to all guests at Crypto.com Arena who may feel overwhelmed by the environment.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome KultureCity to Crypto.com Arena and feel strongly that our partnership will benefit all of our loyal fans and guests who look to us for memorable life moments. We are confident our collaboration shows our continued dedication to ensure all guests and fans have a safe and enjoyable experience every time they attend an event,” said Danielle Snyder, Senior Vice President, Arena Service, Crypto.com Arena.

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions (1 in 6 individuals). One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to overstimulation and noise, which is an enormous part of the environment in a venue such as Crypto.com Arena. With its new certification, the arena is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible when attending any event.

Prior to attending an event, families can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access such features. Also, the App features the Social Story, which will provide a preview of what to expect while enjoying an event at Crypto.com Arena.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that Crypto.com Arena is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity. “We’re honored to partner with Crypto.com Arena to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests!”

About KultureCity

KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism. Since the program’s inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 sensory-inclusive venues in 6 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All Star Weekend. KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.

