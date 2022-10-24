Mattel Renews Licensing Agreement with The Pokémon Company International

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oct 24, 2022–

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today that it has renewed its licensing partnership with The Pokémon Company International in the building sets category. Through the agreement, Mattel will continue to produce its popular Pokémon toys and building sets under its MEGA property.

To shop MEGA's offering of Pokémon toys, visit https://shop.mattel.com/collections/mega-pokemon

As a partner to The Pokémon Company International and by way of its MEGA brand, Mattel has over the years produced buildable characters, playsets, building blocks and sets featuring some of the most popular Pokémon in the beloved entertainment franchise, such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Gyarados, and Eevee. Following a strong response from consumers, the continued partnership between Mattel and The Pokémon Company International means they can create new MEGA products for Pokémon fans for years to come.

“The Pokémon Company International has built an incredible franchise for more than 25 years,” said Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. “We are proud to continue creating amazing products that allow fans to build and experience everything they love about Pokémon.”

“Mattel continues to be an ideal partner in helping us deliver fun and innovative ways for fans to engage with Pokémon through construction play,” said Amy Sachtleben, Senior Director of Licensing and Promotions at The Pokémon Company International. “Toys play an integral role in the Pokémon brand’s goal of bringing the joy of the brand to all types of Trainers, and we look forward to our renewed collaboration in supporting this mission.”

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming and digital experiences, music, and live events. Founded in 1945, we operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com.

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit https://www.pokemon.com/.

