Tractor Supply Foundation Announces $5 Million Scholarship Program to Support the Future Generation of Agricultural Leaders

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today a new scholarship program through its Foundation to support the next generation of farmers and rural lifestyle careers, including skilled trades. Each year for the next five years, the Tractor Supply Foundation will commit $1 million to the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fund by Tractor Supply, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind. The Tractor Supply Foundation is partnering with the National FFA Organization for the program.

“Tractor Supply is very proud to be an integral part of each community that lives and loves the Out Here lifestyle, and we want to do our part to ensure rural communities continue to grow and thrive for future generations,” said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer of Tractor Supply. “With this scholarship, we can help so many young people overcome financial barriers to pursue the educational opportunities and experiences that are critical to rural America. With the support of our amazing customers, Team Members and partner FFA, we can generate the funds to guarantee Life Out Here is in good hands.”

Highlights of the $1 million annual scholarship fund include the following:

*$500,000 will be used for 100 scholarships at trade schools and 2-year colleges for students pursuing a skilled trade with $5,000 scholarships,

*$500,000 will fund 50 scholarships for students pursuing agriculture-related four-year majors with $10,000 scholarships, and

*Tractor Supply will also offer scholarship recipients career opportunities at its stores or distribution centers while they are pursuing their education and will earmark internships at the Company’s Store Support Center each year.

“The strength of America and our food systems depends on vibrant and prosperous rural communities,” said Erin Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action. “This historic scholarship program expands on Tractor Supply’s commitment to lighting the path for the next generation of agricultural leaders across the country. As we look to this next Decade of Agriculture and beyond, Tractor Supply is meeting the moment and demonstrating true leadership in action.”

The scholarship comes at an important time for agriculture-related careers, as well as skilled trades. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs in agriculture and food science are expected to grow by 7% from 2018 to 2028. These jobs play an integral and important role in increasing food production to increase yield so that there is enough food to feed the world’s population, which is projected to increase to nearly ten billion people by 2050. Further, other research done by the Bureau underscores the growing demand for workers with expertise in industry-related skills citing the need now totals four million workers needed to replace the eight million that exited the labor force throughout the past three years. Tractor Supply hopes scholarships like these will help the industries fill open positions that require technical skills like clinical veterinarian, carpentry, plumbing and electrical specialties.

National FFA Foundation President Molly Ball stated, “The $5 million Tractor Supply Foundation donation to the FFA Scholarship Program will help an additional 150 FFA members annually with the cost of furthering their education. At $5,000 and $10,000, these scholarships will make a big impact for students awarded the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fund by Tractor Supply.”

To support the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fund by Tractor Supply, customers will have an opportunity to donate at checkout, either in Tractor Supply stores or online at TractorSupply.com. The first fundraising drive will be held October 26 through November 6, 2022, with the goal of raising $1 million.

Tractor Supply is the largest funder of FFA and has supported the organization through various fundraising initiatives since 1985. FFA is a dynamic youth organization committed to preparing members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education with more than 850,000 members and nearly 9,000 local chapters across the nation. Additionally, the FFA Alumni network is made up of more than 704,000 members today.

FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fund by Tractor Supply will open for applications November 1, 2022 to January 12, 2023. Eligibility is limited to FFA members. For more information, visit TractorSupply.com/FFA. To apply for this scholarship, visit https://www.ffa.org/participate/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships/.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

About The Tractor Supply Company Foundation

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation was established in 2020 and is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of the Out Here Lifestyle through today’s youth, helping close the rural digital divide and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2021, the Company donated over $14 million to charitable causes through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more. To learn more about The Tractor Supply Company Foundation, visit Corporate.TractorSupply.com/Community.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

