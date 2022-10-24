 New food truck park sets up shop in Northeast Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

New food truck park sets up shop in Northeast Albuquerque

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Brian Bickett makes yakisoba in his food truck. His is one of several food trucks at the Pacific Rim food truck park. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

A fleet of food trucks has taken over a once-empty parking lot in Northeast Albuquerque.

Now, the lot behind Grace Church at 6901 San Antonio NE looks like a park, with grass, solar power, shade structures and picnic tables and a brand-new name: the Pacific Rim food truck park.

Judy Chiang, former owner of Rising Star Chinese Eatery, came up with the idea for a food truck park during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many diners preferred to eat outside.

Rising Star, which is now operated by Chiang’s brother-in-law and nephews, had a driveway that they were able to use for to-go orders. Her restaurant was able to weather the pandemic; but Chiang noticed that others in the community were struggling. Many of her friends who lost their jobs were immigrants and didn’t speak English, so applying for unemployment benefits was difficult.

The Pacific Rim Food Park in Albuquerque. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Chiang moved to Santa Fe from Taiwan in 1999. She and her husband opened up a restaurant in Texas a few years later.

“I remember that we were struggling in the beginning of immigration,” Chiang said. “And then later we found a chance: we can open a restaurant.”

Currently, there are five food trucks at the location, serving everything from empanadas to yakisoba. Chiang is hoping to get approval from the city to add an additional five trucks.

Many of the food truck owners in the park are first-time restaurant owners, Chiang said. Chiang said she knows how hard it is to start a food business. But the “half-retired” Chiang, with decades of restaurant experience, is there to help. And members of Grace Church have helped put the park together.

“I see a lot of kindness and positive feeling on this field,” Chiang said.

Ana Llamosas makes a Milanesa sandwich in her food truck, la Cocina de Ana. She serves Paraguayan and New Mexican food at the Pacific Rim food truck park.

Before a grand opening on Oct. 30, the food truck court will be open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. After the grand opening, Chiang is hoping to extend the days and hours of operation.

The event will include performances like Chinese lion dancers. Later in the year, there will be a farmers market with food and artisan vendors.

“We see a lot of positive energy here,” Chiang said. “Everybody’s just trying our best to make this dream come true.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New food truck park sets up shop in Northeast Albuquerque

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New food truck park sets up shop in Northeast ...
ABQnews Seeker
A fleet of food trucks has ... A fleet of food trucks has taken over a once-empty parking lot in Northeast Albuquerque. Now, the lo ...
2
BCSO takes armed suspect into custody
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies took ... Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies took an 'armed and dangerous' suspect in northwest Albuquerque into custody on Monday who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, robbed ...
3
NM’s national test scores 'not acceptable'
ABQnews Seeker
Students' performance on New Mexico's 2022 ... Students' performance on New Mexico's 2022 standardized tests earlier this year provided a stark reminder of the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ...
4
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
ABQnews Seeker
Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through ... Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of ...
5
Addressing NM’s crime issues starts with safeguarding children
ABQnews Seeker
In the late 1980s, a Kaiser ... In the late 1980s, a Kaiser Permanente clinic in San Diego teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch a ...
6
Drivers are still going several miles per hour over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Speed cameras clock 150 mph on ... Speed cameras clock 150 mph on Gibson, 130 mph on Montgomery; $600K in fines collected
7
Rio Grande managers eye federal cash for western drought
ABQnews Seeker
Drying river has destroyed critical habitats, ... Drying river has destroyed critical habitats, hurt farmers
8
BernCo residents will vote for 2 new leaders
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County will have a pair ... Bernalillo County will have a pair of new commissioners come January.
9
Worker charged in halfway house rapes
ABQnews Seeker
Woman saved evidence later matched to ... Woman saved evidence later matched to worker