Lujan Grisham has been working hard to make New Mexico safer

Mark Ronchetti wants to have things both ways. He says we need a governor who tells the truth but then comes out with a crime commercial in which he has his own problem doing just that. He says he got into politics after his home was broken into while his family was there. The problem though is that event took place almost a decade ago.

He then tries to scare you by telling you how Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is releasing prisoners from state correctional facilities early. In 2020, she authorized the release of less than two dozen people who met a very narrow set of criteria and were within 30 days of parole. In 2021, she granted pardons to 19 people, the majority of whom had been convicted of non-violent crimes, and just recently she granted clemency for six people. This is hardly a governor abusing the power to grant pardons and letting violent criminals back out on our streets.

He then says we need to be doing more. It doesn’t look like he has been paying attention to what Lujan Grisham has done the past four years to help fight crime in our state. In 2020, she signed into law a bipartisan package to support law enforcement tackling crimes and which allowed judges to impose longer sentences for violent crimes. In March 2022, she signed into law a bill to recruit and retain more law officers, strengthened penalties for gun crimes, eliminated the statute of limitations for second degree murder, increased the death benefits for families of officers killed in the line of duty, established a violence intervention program with a $9 million budget and allocated $2 million for crime reduction grants. Finally, just last month Lujan Grisham announced $40 million for law enforcement recruitment that would be awarded to fund new officers across the state.

On the other hand, Ronchetti wants to end the practice of “catch and release.” (Bail reform was) approved by 87% of New Mexican voters in 2017 and first approved by the state Legislature and signed into law under Gov. Susana Martinez. Before that it was studied for two years by an ad hoc committee of the New Mexico Supreme Court. The entire idea is to balance public safety with the rights of individuals accused of a crime.

We don’t need to go backward. We already have a governor working hard to make communities across New Mexico (safer), and Gov. Lujan Grisham will continue to do just that.