Ronchetti can make NM enchanting again

New Mexicans know how unique their state is. Wide-open skies, dramatic deserts, snowcapped peaks – New Mexico really is the Land of Enchantment. But as Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti proved during the Oct. 12 debate, four years of destructive Democrat leadership has New Mexico looking like any other blue state. This November, voters have a chance to reject radical Democrats and restore New Mexico’s unbridled spirit.

Under Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico has seen a shocking rise in crime. The state ranks first in the nation for kidnappings, and violent crime has become so prevalent Lujan Grisham is asking the FBI to help. But it’s her own fault. Until this month, she was using her COVID-19 emergency powers to empty the prisons. Lujan Grisham released 700 inmates early. Some of these criminals have gone on to reoffend. In fact, one such criminal released prematurely under Lujan Grisham was rearrested in Albuquerque last month as part of possibly the FBI’s largest New Mexico fentanyl bust in agency history.

That’s just one instance of how bad the border crisis has gotten. Data from Customs and Border Protection shows that 203,597 (migrants) were apprehended attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in August alone. Over 2.1 million (migrants) have crossed the border this past fiscal year – a new record that includes 78 people on the terror watch list. And since Joe Biden took office, 4.5 million (migrants) have crossed the border, including an estimated 900,000 “gotaways” who’ve escaped into the U.S.

That’s not to mention the lethal drugs pouring into our country. In August, agents at the southern border seized 2,204 pounds of deadly fentanyl – enough to kill more than 500 million people. And with the rising popularity of “rainbow” fentanyl, experts are warning about increased threats to children and young adults who might be drawn to the drug’s candy-like appearance. Fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45, and one DEA official warned fentanyl is the “No. 1 threat” to New Mexicans. Some are even calling it a “weapon of mass destruction.”

You would think that as a border state governor, Lujan Grisham would know how serious the threat is. Instead, she’s turned a blind eye – and criminals know it. When asked why a drug gang was operating in New Mexico, one gang member responded New Mexico is an “easy place to live … and be us,” a searing indictment of the state’s weak sentencing laws. It’s just another example of Democrats’ refusal to enforce the rules.

Lujan Grisham has consistently put politics above New Mexicans’ best interests. During the pandemic, she kept kids out of school longer than nearly every state in the country. As a result, New Mexico’s education system dropped from 48th in the country to dead last. And according to recent test results, more than two-thirds of New Mexico’s children can’t read proficiently at their grade level. In fact, New Mexico was named the most restrictive state in the union for pandemic policies, and residents are still feeling the fallout. Only 60% of New Mexico small businesses that were open before the pandemic are still operating today and New Mexico has one of the worst unemployment rates in the country.

New Mexicans deserve better, and Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti can deliver. Ronchetti will end catch-and release, crack down on theft and shoplifting, and support our men and women in blue. As a father of two, he’s serious about giving New Mexico children the best education possible. Ronchetti believes in empowering parents to choose the best academic option for their kids, expanding vocational learning, and slashing red tape so more funding reaches the classroom. And when it comes to rebuilding the economy, Ronchetti’s plan will increase economic incentives to encourage businesses to move to New Mexico, help launch startups, and restructure taxes.

Michele Lujan Grisham is a prime example of Democrats’ dereliction of duty, and New Mexicans are disenchanted. Getting the state back on track begins with electing Mark Ronchetti. In November, voters will do just that.