Homicide detectives investigating after NW ABQ shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of South Sky NW, near Paseo Del Norte and Rainbow NW.

“This was in reference to dispatch receiving a call in reference to an individual being shot,” DeAguero wrote in an email. “Officers arrived and discovered a lifeless male.”

He said the incident is being investigated by the homicide unit. He did not provide any other details.