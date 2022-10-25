 Homicide detectives investigating after NW ABQ shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Homicide detectives investigating after NW ABQ shooting

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening.

Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of South Sky NW, near Paseo Del Norte and Rainbow NW.

“This was in reference to dispatch receiving a call in reference to an individual being shot,” DeAguero wrote in an email. “Officers arrived and discovered a lifeless male.”

He said the incident is being investigated by the homicide unit. He did not provide any other details.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Homicide detectives investigating after NW ABQ shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Homicide detectives investigating after NW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren ...
2
NM’s national test scores 'not acceptable'
ABQnews Seeker
Student performance on New Mexico's 2022 ... Student performance on New Mexico's 2022 standardized tests earlier this year provides a stark reminder of the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and ...
3
Taos High School student charged for house party before ...
ABQnews Seeker
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said ... Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said the student who died was a female passenger
4
TOP OF MIND: What do you think about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think about the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office participating with the reality TV show “On Patrol: ...
5
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
ABQnews Seeker
Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through ... Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of ...
6
New food truck park sets up shop in Northeast ...
ABQnews Seeker
A fleet of food trucks has ... A fleet of food trucks has taken over a once-empty parking lot in Northeast Albuquerque. Now, the lo ...
7
BCSO takes armed suspect into custody
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies took ... Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies took an 'armed and dangerous' suspect in northwest Albuquerque into custody on Monday who allegedly stole multiple vehicles, robbed ...
8
Addressing NM’s crime issues starts with safeguarding children
ABQnews Seeker
In the late 1980s, a Kaiser ... In the late 1980s, a Kaiser Permanente clinic in San Diego teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch a ...
9
Drivers are still going several miles per hour over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Speed cameras clock 150 mph on ... Speed cameras clock 150 mph on Gibson, 130 mph on Montgomery; $600K in fines collected