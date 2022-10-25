 Talking Grammer, Ep. 51: UNM Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins - Albuquerque Journal

Talking Grammer, Ep. 51: UNM Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

In Episode 51 of the Talking Grammer podcast, we cover a lot of ground with Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins, from his riding motorcycles growing up in Georgia and his relationship with his cousin Deandre Hopkins, the All-Pro wide receiver of the Arizona Cardinals, to his college basketball journey that has included getting only one Division I scholarship offer out of high school, redshirting at a D-II school, playing in junior college and now his being voted by his teammates a team co-captain.

An article accompanying the podcast was published in the Albuquerque Journal print edition (that article can be read HERE).

This podcast episode can be heard on the following:

• SoundCloud Ep. 51

• iTunes Ep. 51

• Spotify Ep. 51

For the full 51-episode archive of the Talking Grammer podcast, CLICK HERE.

• SoundCloud
• iTunes
• Spotify

