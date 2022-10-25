 No good-time credit in juvenile murder sentence - Albuquerque Journal

No good-time credit in juvenile murder sentence

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Norman Cates (Department of Corrections)

The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Monday that a juvenile sentenced as a serious youthful offender to 30 years in prison is not eligible for good-time credit because the sentencing judge did not explicitly authorize it.

The unanimous opinion reversed an earlier ruling by a district court judge that made Norman Cates eligible to earn up to four days of good time for each month he serves, which could have reduced his prison time.

Cates, 35, was convicted in 2006 of first-degree murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison in the stabbing and beating death of his neighbor, 65-year-old Lena Barrett of Roy. The Harding County man was 17 at the time of the 2004 killing.

“In order for a serious youthful offender convicted of first-degree murder to be eligible to earn meritorious deductions, the sentencing court must explicitly grant such eligibility,” Justice Briana Zamora wrote for the five-member court. “The sentencing court made no such provision here.”

More than a decade after his sentencing, Cates learned that the Department of Corrections had not awarded him good-time credit, even though he had passed a high school equivalency exam, spoke at outreach events for at-risk youth, and participated in therapeutic programs in prison, according to the opinion.

Cates filed a petition in 2020 asking a district court judge to clarify his eligibility for good-time credit.

Adults convicted of first-degree murder must be sentenced to life in prison — a minimum of 30 years without the possibility of parole or good-time credit.

But state law allows courts to impose a sentence of “less than life” in prison for serious youthful offenders — children 15 to 18 charged with first-degree murder.

Tenth Judicial District Court Judge Albert Mitchell ruled in August 2021 that a serious youthful offender sentenced to less than life in prison is eligible under state law to earn up to four days of good-time credit for each month he serves, according to court records.

The Supreme Court reversed that ruling and ordered the district court judge to reinstate the original judgment and sentence.

“We conclude that (Cates’) sentence for a term of years, rather than life, for first-degree murder as a serious youthful offender did not automatically make him eligible to earn meritorious deductions,” Zamora wrote.

