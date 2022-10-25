 Racing commission denies license application - Albuquerque Journal

Racing commission denies license application

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

In this 2003 file photo, Snow Big Deal wins the All American Derby in Ruidoso Downs. The state Racing Commission has denied a license application to build a racetrack and casino on Tucumcari’s east side. (Jake Schoellkopf/AP)

The New Mexico Racing Commission, citing the declining health of the state’s horse-racing industry, on Thursday unanimously denied a license application from Coronado Partners to build a racetrack and casino on Tucumcari’s east side.

The attorney and one of the principals for Coronado Partners said he would appeal the decision to the same district judge who ordered the commission to make a decision on the application.

The commissioners’ 4-0 action followed a closed executive session of about an hour to discuss the application for the sixth and final racing license in New Mexico.

The commission faced a court-mandated Nov. 2 deadline to decide on Coronado’s application.

Clovis did not have an application before the commission, but has previously applied and some community leaders remain interested.

Curry County Commissioner Tom Martin attended Thursday’s meeting.

Martin said the commission’s decision on Coronado Partners “did not rule out a sixth license” going to Clovis or another future applicant.

But Martin also said he spoke with Ismael Trejo, executive director of the New Mexico Racing Commission, after the meeting who “indicated” the issuance of a sixth license is “unlikely” to occur “any time soon.”

Commission Chairman Sam Bregman, who presided over the meeting via videoconference, said after reviewing Coronado Partners’ application and documents associated with it, he was inclined to reject it.

“At this time, I don’t believe it is in the public interest or health of the industry to grant this license,” Bregman said.

Bregman said New Mexico’s horse racing industry had seen continuing declines in the number of horses and races since the commission first rejected Coronado’s application in 2018.

“I don’t believe the industry is healthy enough to support a sixth license,” he said. “The industry has only gotten tougher.”

John Buffington, the only other commissioner to speak during the meeting, also said it wasn’t in the best interest to grant the license.

Coronado Partners principal Warren Frost, an attorney from Logan, said Friday in a phone interview he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the commission’s decision.

“We fully expected them to deny the license,” Frost said.

“Now, we’ll be asking the district court to overturn that decision.”

Before the decision, the commission’s general counsel, Richard Bustamante, listed documents that commissioners had reviewed with the application.

Frost objected, saying the commission had not reviewed Coronado’s updated application and its new material.

“For some reason, they decided they would look at only the 2018 application,” Frost said Friday. “We filed updates in April 2021 and the beginning of this month — updated financial information, updated option agreements, things of that nature. With a 2018 application, a lot of things have happened since then.”

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Racing commission denies license application

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM's 2022 national test scores are 'not acceptable'
ABQnews Seeker
State not alone, but has a ... State not alone, but has a long way to go
2
Racing commission denies license application
ABQnews Seeker
Panel chair cites industry’s decline Panel chair cites industry’s decline
3
BCSO takes armed suspect into custody
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly stole multiple vehicles, robbed ... Man allegedly stole multiple vehicles, robbed a business at gunpoint and led deputies on several vehicl
4
Taos High School student charged after fatal car crash
ABQnews Seeker
One teen died, six others were ... One teen died, six others were injured after party thrown by classmate
5
No good-time credit in juvenile murder sentence
ABQnews Seeker
Offender not eligible for good-time credit ... Offender not eligible for good-time credit because sentencing judge did not explicitly approve it
6
Talking Grammer, Ep. 51: UNM Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins
ABQnews Seeker
In Episode 51 of the Talking ... In Episode 51 of the Talking Grammer podcast, we talk with Lobo guard KJ Jenkins about his path to UNM, his famous cousin an ...
7
Homicide detectives investigating after NW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren ...
8
TOP OF MIND: What do you think about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What do you think about the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office participating with the reality TV show “On Patrol: ...
9
Fire-stricken rural New Mexico warily eyes insurance fight
ABQnews Seeker
Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through ... Manuel and Marcy Silva combed through the charred rubble that used to be their home, searching for any salvageable bits in the wake of ...