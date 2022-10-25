Jenkins embraced challenge to become a Lobo

When K.J. Jenkins was being courted by Division I programs in the spring of 2021, he saw the UNM Lobos had already secured three commitments from guard transfers coming from power conferences.

Odds were good that Jaelen House of Arizona State, Jamal Mashburn Jr. of Minnesota and Taryn Todd of TCU were already going to get every opportunity to get big roles for the Lobos in a rebuilding year under then-newly hired coach Richard Pitino.

But not only did the 6-foot-2 sharpshooting junior college guard from Georgia, by way of Kilgore (Texas) College, not see those commitments as a deterrent, it helped him make up his mind.

“The main thing I looked at (when I was being recruited by UNM) was a great coach, coming to a basketball school, and, if you want to be honest, I looked at Jaelen and Mashburn (already being there) and I was going to go somewhere where I could compare myself with the highest-level players,” Jenkins told the Journal.

“A lot of guys might just, you know, get scared off by that,” he added. “… I knew I was going to get better coming here with these guards. Obviously, I am. I’ve grown a lot since I’ve been here.”

Jenkins recently sat down with the Journal for a lengthy podcast interview, covering topics from riding motorcycles growing up in Georgia, his relationship with his cousin Deandre Hopkins, the All-Pro wide receiver of the Arizona Cardinals, his college basketball journey that started with only one Division I offer (ironically from Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich, who is now on the staff at UNM) and his current role as a team-voted captain.

He says the pieces are in place for the Lobos to have a strong season in the Mountain West, and hopefully in the postseason.

As for his role coming off the bench, Jenkins isn’t deterred. After all, he started his college career at a Division II school, and was unexpectedly told he would have to redshirt instead of playing his first season. He went on to be that league’s Freshman of the Year in his second college season and decided to go to junior college during the 2020-21 COVID season in hopes of getting the attention of the DI programs who overlooked him out of high school.

“I really believe that’s where my work really started,” Jenkins said of his junior college season. “The JUCO route, I sacrificed a lot of things. A lot of things. … I was out there for one reason, to eventually try to go DI.”

THE PIECES: The Lobos finished ninth in the Mountain West last season and were picked fifth in the preseason media poll released last week. Jenkins said there is no reason the program can’t be back in contention at the top of the league this season.

“We know we have the pieces here,” he said. “It’s just about (us) putting it together every day.”

ARE YOU KIIDDING ME? Jenkins, who trends on the all-business side of things in practice and around the weight room, acknowledged it can sometimes be hard to tell when his head coach is laying on the sarcasm.

“(Pitino is) so sarcastic sometimes, I look at him like, I don’t even know if I want to laugh to it or not,” Jenkins said. “It catches me off guard. But he definitely brings a great humor to this team where we understand we can get our business done but also have fun at the same time.”

THE CHEAP SEATS: UNM is offering $5 tickets to both the women’s (3:30 p.m.) and men’s (5:30 p.m.) exhibition games being played in the Pit on Saturday.

There is trick or treating available on the concourse between games, and costumes, UNM posted on social media, are “encouraged.”

The Lobo women’s team hosts Division II West Texas A&M and the men host Division II CSU-Pueblo at 5:30, or as soon as full warm-ups can be completed following the women’s game.

As of Monday evening, the tickets were only available on GoLobos.com/Tickets by searching under the men’s game option vs. CSU Pueblo. All tickets for sale listed under the women’s game were regular prices.

