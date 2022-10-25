 Zermatt-Cervinia ski races canceled after warm weather - Albuquerque Journal

Zermatt-Cervinia ski races canceled after warm weather

By Associated Press

ZERMATT, Switzerland — The new women’s cross-border downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia scheduled for Nov. 5-6 have been canceled because of “unseasonably warm” conditions, organizers in Switzerland and Italy announced on Tuesday.

Men’s races the previous weekend on the same slope, which was to make its World Cup debut this season, had already been canceled.

Organizers reported heavy rainfall at altitudes above 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) and dangerously soft snow on the lower section of the course.

“Nature must be respected and accepted,” organizing committee president Franz Julen said.

The races were to start in Switzerland and finish in Italy.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

