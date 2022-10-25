 Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks - Albuquerque Journal

Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks

By Michael Balsamo and Mary Clare Jalonick / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

Tuesday’s interview comes as the investigation is winding down and as the panel has subpoenaed Trump for an interview in the coming weeks. The person requested anonymity to discuss the closed-door meeting.

Hicks did not play a major role in the White House response to the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump’s supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The longtime Trump communications aide was still working there at the time but left the White House in the days afterward.

Still, Hicks had been one of Trump’s most trusted aides. And she was looped in on some texts and emails that day ahead of the then-president’s speech outside the White House and before the violence unfolded, according to CNN, which obtained copies of texts turned over by former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hicks is no stranger to investigations of her former boss. She was a key witness in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, delivering important information to the special counsel’s office about Trump’s attempts to obstruct that investigation. But she declined to answer questions about her time in the White House to House Democrats who were investigating the former president in 2019, after Mueller’s report came out, citing privilege concerns.

The New York Times first reported Hicks’ interview.

The Jan. 6 panel has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, including multiple White House aides, and has established that Trump was repeatedly told by some of his closest advisers that he had lost the 2020 election. But he continued to spread false claims of widespread election fraud, and his supporters who stormed the Capitol repeated them.

The nine-member panel issued a letter to Trump’s lawyers late last week demanding his testimony, either at the Capitol or by videoconference, “beginning on or about” Nov. 14 and continuing for multiple days if necessary. The letter also outlined a sweeping request for documents, including personal communications between Trump and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

Trump has not yet responded to the subpoena.

The committee held nine hearings this year and is expected to come out with a final report by the end of the year.

Election Guide

Home » News » Nation » Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case ...
Around the Region
A lawyer for a Colorado man ... A lawyer for a Colorado man accused of cheating donors to a $25 million fund to build a wall along the southern U.S. border ...
2
Jan. 6 panel interviews former Trump aide Hope Hicks
Nation
The House Jan. 6 committee is ... The House Jan. 6 committee is interviewing Hope Hicks, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump, according to a person familiar with the ...
3
School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo
Nation
The 19-year-old gunman who killed a ... The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and ...
4
Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence
Nation
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected ... A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step ...
5
Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, ...
Nation
Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who ... Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who opened combat jobs to women and ended a ban on transgender people serving in the military, has died ...
6
Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward ...
Most Recent Biz News
Stephanie Terrell bought a used Nissan ... Stephanie Terrell bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall and was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles to save on ...
7
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei ...
Nation
Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have ... Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes ...
8
Lebanon: Mediation ongoing for Austin Tice, held in Syria
Nation
Lebanon is still mediating between the ... Lebanon is still mediating between the United States and Syria over the fate of American journalist Austin Tice who went missing a decade ago ...
9
Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct US Huawei ...
Nation
Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have ... Two suspected Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation of Chinese tech giant Huawei by offering bribes ...