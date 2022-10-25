 Vice president visits NM to campaign for Lujan Grisham - Albuquerque Journal

Vice president visits NM to campaign for Lujan Grisham

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Vice President Kamala Harris lands at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque on Tuesday. Harris is in New Mexico to take part in a fundraiser, then she will participate in a conversation on reproductive rights with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials at the University of New Mexico. ( Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris at Kirtland Air Force Base on Tuesday. ( Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Vice President Kamala Harris touched down on Air Force Two at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque at 12:04 p.m. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., and U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., were waiting to greet the vice president on the tarmac.

The vice president then traveled via motorcade to the Northeast Heights home of Rudy Guzman for a private fundraiser benefiting the governor that was attended by about 100 people. Lujan Grisham is seeking reelection to a second term, competing with Republican Mark Ronchetti and Libertarian Karen Bedoni.

Harris was then scheduled to attend a moderated discussion on abortion rights at the University of New Mexico before leaving the state for Seattle.

During her 20-minute speech at the fundraiser, Harris said there was much at stake in this year’s election cycle.

“The work we’re doing will not be real if it doesn’t hit the streets … and your governor is a key ingredient in making that happen,” the vice president said.

She also said Lujan Grisham had been a key voice in Biden administration efforts to lower health care costs and expand a child tax credit.

Harris also talked about abortion, drawing loud applause when she said: “One does not have to abandon their faith or their deeply-held beliefs to agree the government should not be making that decision for you.”

Click here for a link to the UNM event’s live feed.

 

Election Guide

Vice president visits NM to campaign for Lujan Grisham
