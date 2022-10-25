Broadcaster buys tourism website Albuquerque.com

Hutton Broadcasting, the owner of six Santa Fe radio stations, has bought the domain of Albuquerque travel website Albuquerque.com.

This is the fourth New Mexico tourism site that Hutton Broadcasting has bought in the past 12 years.

“We’re always looking to expand,” said Art Trujillo, vice president of sales at Hutton Broadcasting.

The media company bought SantaFe.com in 2010 and LasCruces.com several years later. Most recently, Hutton Broadcasting bought Ruidoso.com last month.

“We just figured, you know, now is probably the right time to dive into Albuquerque,” Trujillo said.

Currently, all the content on Albuquerque.com was produced by the previous owners, Boulevards New Media, Inc., a California-based media company that produced city guides for dozens of cities around the world. The purchase brings Albuquerque.com under local ownership. Hutton Broadcasting is currently planning a redevelopment of the website, like it did with the other domains it bought, including video production.

Trujillo said the company is hoping to bring more clicks to Albuquerque. Hutton Broadcasting, which has a digital advertising branch, is looking to partner with Albuquerque-based companies and individuals, Trujillo said.

“We’re really looking to drive keyword traffic to generate more … excitement for people to come to Albuquerque,” Trujillo said.

Although Trujillo said the specific strategy may be different than what Hutton Broadcasting did with SantaFe.com, the overall goal is the same : giving people ideas for things to do in New Mexican cities.

“We’re trying to drive experience, that’s what we’re trying to do,” Trujillo said.