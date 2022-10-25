 Grand Canyon Caverns visitors rescued with ropes, harnesses - Albuquerque Journal

Grand Canyon Caverns visitors rescued with ropes, harnesses

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — Rescuers used ropes and harnesses to hoist five people to safety after an elevator at a national tourist attraction broke down 21 stories underground.

A husband and wife, a couple with two young children and at least two people in their 70s had taken a 30-minute tour of the Grand Canyon Caverns on Sunday and were preparing to return aboveground when they discovered that the lift was not working, Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A man in the group was able to get out and notify authorities after climbing the emergency staircase to the surface, the release said. Authorities determined that the five other members of the group could stay overnight in the hotel suite located at the bottom of the cavern while repair personnel worked on the elevator.

Notified on Monday morning that the repair was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s search and rescue unit and the Flagstaff Fire Department’s technical rescue team set up a rope rescue system in the elevator shaft. Using the emergency stairs, they walked to the bottom, secured each of the tourists in a harness and raised them one at a time up the shaft.

The rescue was completed by 6 p.m. Monday and no injuries were reported, the sheriff’s office said.

“I can’t say thank you enough because they did everything so professionally, so safe,” Sherry Jimenez told Phoenix TV station ABC15 after she was rescued.

The Grand Canyon Caverns is a tourist attraction 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Peach Springs. Visitors can tour an ancient cave and stay in an underground hotel, according to the attraction’s website.

Home » Around the Region » Grand Canyon Caverns visitors rescued with ropes, harnesses

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Vice president visits NM to campaign for Lujan Grisham
ABQnews Seeker
Vice President Kamala Harris touched down ... Vice President Kamala Harris touched down on Air Force Two at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque at 12:04 p.m. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, ...
2
Voters to decide on $216M for education throughout the ...
2022 election
Early voting is underway and Election ... Early voting is underway and Election Day is Nov. 8
3
Taos High School student charged after fatal car crash
ABQnews Seeker
One teen died, six others were ... One teen died, six others were injured after party thrown by classmate
4
NM's 2022 national test scores are 'not acceptable'
ABQnews Seeker
State not alone, but has a ... State not alone, but has a long way to go
5
Fire-stricken NM eyes insurance fight
ABQnews Seeker
Long after the wildfires, flooding and ... Long after the wildfires, flooding and unaffordable premiums devastate NM
6
No deductions for juvenile sentenced to 30 years
ABQnews Seeker
Offender not eligible for good-time credit ... Offender not eligible for good-time credit because sentencing judge did not explicitly approve it
7
What's behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
ABQnews Seeker
Children's hospitals in New Mexico and ... Children's hospitals in New Mexico and other parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe ...
8
Jury fails to reach verdict in first-degree murder trial
ABQnews Seeker
Co-defendant was sentenced to 21 years ... Co-defendant was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in the death
9
BCSO takes armed suspect into custody
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly stole multiple vehicles, robbed ... Man allegedly stole multiple vehicles, robbed a business at gunpoint and led deputies on several vehicl
10
Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren ...