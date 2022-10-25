 Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger 'touch and go' - Albuquerque Journal

Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger ‘touch and go’

By Jamie Stengle / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he ate a hamburger in his car three weeks ago is still hospitalized and his condition remains “very touch and go,” his father said Tuesday in the family’s first public comments since the shooting.

“He is getting slightly better, his wounds are healing, but the wounds that he’s endured, they are great, there’s a lot of them,” Erik Cantu Sr. said at a news conference.

Family attorney Ben Crump — who has taken on some of the nation’s most high-profile police killings of Black people — said the family has been told that the now-fired officer who shot 17-year-old Erik Cantu Jr. racially profiled him while searching for a Hispanic suspect.

Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot. After the shooting, the 27-year-old rookie officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official. Police said Brennand violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car.

In body camera footage released by police, Brennand opens the car door and tells Cantu to get out. The car drives backward with the door open, and the officer fires multiple times into the vehicle. He continues to shoot as the car drives away.

Police have said Brennand was responding to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Cantu inside a car he believed had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop. Brennand said he suspected the car was stolen.

Police have said that although registration plates didn’t match the vehicle Cantu was operating, the car itself was not stolen.

Crump said the Bexar County district attorney told the family that the officer was looking for a Hispanic teen with a bowl haircut and he profiled Cantu. The district attorney’s office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it does not publicly comment on the facts of pending cases.

“This is the part that hurts, is that he was profiled and he was violently injured over it,” Erik Cantu Sr. said.

Crump said the teen “is continuing to fight for his life on life support.”

The teen’s mother, Victoria Casarez, said she doesn’t know how many times her son was shot. She said four bullets were were found in his body, including one lodged near his heart.

She said has been wounded in his stomach, diaphragm, lungs, liver and arm.

“He’s just mutilated and it hurts us to see our son this way,” she said.

Brennand has been released from jail on bond. A message left with Brennand’s attorney was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Brennand was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official because there was also a passenger in Cantu’s vehicle. The passenger was unharmed.

Home » Around the Region » Condition of Texas teen shot eating hamburger ‘touch and go’

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Vice president visits NM to campaign for Lujan Grisham
ABQnews Seeker
Vice President Kamala Harris touched down ... Vice President Kamala Harris touched down on Air Force Two at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque at 12:04 p.m. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, ...
2
Voters to decide on $216M for education throughout the ...
2022 election
Early voting is underway and Election ... Early voting is underway and Election Day is Nov. 8
3
Taos High School student charged after fatal car crash
ABQnews Seeker
One teen died, six others were ... One teen died, six others were injured after party thrown by classmate
4
NM's 2022 national test scores are 'not acceptable'
ABQnews Seeker
State not alone, but has a ... State not alone, but has a long way to go
5
Fire-stricken NM eyes insurance fight
ABQnews Seeker
Long after the wildfires, flooding and ... Long after the wildfires, flooding and unaffordable premiums devastate NM
6
No deductions for juvenile sentenced to 30 years
ABQnews Seeker
Offender not eligible for good-time credit ... Offender not eligible for good-time credit because sentencing judge did not explicitly approve it
7
What's behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
ABQnews Seeker
Children's hospitals in New Mexico and ... Children's hospitals in New Mexico and other parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe ...
8
Jury fails to reach verdict in first-degree murder trial
ABQnews Seeker
Co-defendant was sentenced to 21 years ... Co-defendant was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his role in the death
9
BCSO takes armed suspect into custody
ABQnews Seeker
Man allegedly stole multiple vehicles, robbed ... Man allegedly stole multiple vehicles, robbed a business at gunpoint and led deputies on several vehicl
10
Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren ...