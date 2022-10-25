 APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE.

He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the reports of a man being run over in the 5400 block of Gibson SE, east of San Mateo. Gallegos said officers found McCrae fatally injured at the scene.

“Detectives later located evidence that resulted in a delayed homicide call out,” he said. “Homicide Detectives are now investigating the death.”

