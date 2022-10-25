 Man charged in string of ABQ crimes - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in string of ABQ crimes

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

When a SWAT team moved in to arrest Tommy Trujillo Monday afternoon following an erratic string of pursuits and auto thefts across Albuquerque — the 38-year-old was reportedly cutting himself with a knife while holed up in a vehicle.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, said Trujillo was taken to the hospital and will be booked into jail “once he is in good enough condition.”

Trujillo is facing charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property over $1,000, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and reckless driving.

Trujillo’s stepfather, according to court records, told deputies Trujillo was in a “drug-induced psychosis” during the incident and “is known to carry a firearm.” Fuller said Trujillo also robbed a business at gunpoint in Southeast Albuquerque, reportedly owned by a family member.

Donna Saavedra, Trujillo’s mother, said Trujillo had been taken to the hospital for a mental health crisis in the past week but was released soon after. She said he thought people were “chasing him.”

“Never been in trouble in his life, ever, and then he got hooked on drugs the last six months,” Saavedra told the Journal. She said they last spoke on Sunday and Trujillo, the father of a 3-year-old girl, was supposed to go to rehab Monday.

Deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home northwest of Second and Montaño NW after Trujillo’s stepfather reported that Trujillo stole his truck, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. The stepfather told deputies Trujillo crashed his father’s truck onto the property before driving off in the stepfather’s truck.

Deputies said Trujillo’s father told them Trujillo threatened to kill himself and lit the father’s house on fire on Sunday afternoon. Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the fire and “is currently investigating it.”

Later Monday morning Trujillo was spotted in the stolen truck driving recklessly around the neighborhood near his stepfather’s house, according to the complaint. Trujillo reportedly evaded deputies, tried to run over his stepfather and backed into a gate at an elementary school while children were being dropped off.

Deputies said they lost sight of Trujillo and he reportedly stole a car and committed an armed robbery on Louisiana near Zuni SE. Trujillo continued to drive erratically, in and out of oncoming traffic, before a pursuit was authorized.

BCSO, on Twitter, wrote that SWAT was responding around 11:15 a.m. after Trujillo barricaded himself inside a vehicle on Candelaria NW, between Tenth and Seventh, and was “refusing to come out.”

“(Trujillo) was actively cutting himself with a knife when he was barricaded in the vehicle,” Fuller wrote in an email Tuesday. She said he was taken into custody by two police dogs after running from the vehicle on foot.

