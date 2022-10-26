 Kremlin: Any talks about Griner swap must be confidential - Albuquerque Journal

Kremlin: Any talks about Griner swap must be confidential

By Associated Press

MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential.

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Asked if Griner could be freed as part of a prisoners swap with Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that “we always say that any contacts about possible exchanges can only be conducted in silence under a tight lid on any information.”

Griner’s arrest in February came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. At the time, Griner was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s offseason.

President Joe Biden told reporters that his administration is in “constant contact” with Russian authorities on Griner and other Americans who are detained there. While there has not been progress on bringing her back to the U.S., Biden said, “We’re not stopping.”

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be “wrongfully detained” — a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Biden “is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home.”

In July, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an unusual step that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to Moscow get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

He didn’t elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S. and once earned the nickname the “merchant of death.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Griner case: https://apnews.com/hub/brittney-griner

Home » News » World » Kremlin: Any talks about Griner swap must be confidential

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
State prep soccer roundup: No. 12 5A boys seed ...
Boys' Soccer
2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships ... 2022 Fuddruckers Boys Soccer State Championships 5A Boys(function(d){var mp = d.createElement('script'),h=d.getElementsByTagName('head');mp.type='text/javascript';mp.async=true;mp.src='';h.appendChild(mp);})(document); By seed line, this was an upset. The largest one possible. But the ...
2
Gonzales: UNM commits to adding analysts to football staff ...
College
When a college football coach refers ... When a college football coach refers to his offensive analyst or his defensive analyst, he's not talking about a surly or a thin-skinned psychologist. ...
3
Lobo hoops: Bigger, stronger Johnson vows to be more ...
ABQnews Seeker
Now back playing his natural position ... Now back playing his natural position and after adding muscle in the offseason, Lobo wing Javonte Johnson seems poised for a breakout season.
4
Sports Speak Up! State of Lobo football continues to ...
Featured Sports
AT HIS POSTGAME press conference after ... AT HIS POSTGAME press conference after the Fresno State game, Danny Gonzales analyzed the overall performance of his UNM team and expressed a bit ...
5
Talking Grammer, Ep. 51: UNM Lobo guard K.J. Jenkins
ABQnews Seeker
In Episode 51 of the Talking ... In Episode 51 of the Talking Grammer podcast, we talk with Lobo guard KJ Jenkins about his path to UNM, his famous cousin and ...
6
Keeping talented young players critical for rebuilding Lobos
College
Saturday evening, with four games still ... Saturday evening, with four games still left on the University of New Mexico's 2022 football schedule, Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales spoke — unprompted ...
7
Prep soccer: Metro teams earn top seeds in state ...
Boys' Soccer
Five of the six No. 1 ... Five of the six No. 1 seeds for the high school state soccer tournament originate from the Albuquerque metro area as the postseason brackets ...
8
Lobo Recap
College
The Journal's Rick Wright highlights what ... The Journal's Rick Wright highlights what went right. what went wrong, gives an injury report and more after Saturday's Lobo football action.
9
Lobo freshman Donovan Dent shows fans glimpse of future
ABQnews Seeker
Highly-regarded freshman made his debut in ... Highly-regarded freshman made his debut in front of Lobo fans on Friday night and showed glimpses of things to come.
10
United season ends in 2-0 playoff loss
Featured Sports
A California flashback was not what ... A California flashback was not what New Mexico United had in mind Saturday night. That's exactly what it got. Sacramento Republic netted two second-half ...