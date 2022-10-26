 Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran - Albuquerque Journal

Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

By Raquel Redondo / Associated Press

MADRID — A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday.

“We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s a 99% chance he (has been) arrested,” Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sanchez, told The Associated Press.

“We are filled with hope,” she said.

Sanchez and his translator are believed to be in a prison in Tehran, the Spaniard’s parents said.

Sanchez’s sister is due to meet Thursday with officials at the Spanish Foreign Ministry in Madrid to learn further details.

“We have gone from being in permanent suspense to having a very big ray of hope, so now we trust in the efforts of the embassy, which is the one that will officially tell us the situation he is in,” Santiago Sanchez told the AP.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Spanish embassy in Tehran is in touch with Iranian authorities about Sanchez. It declined to provide further details.

Iran is being engulfed by mass unrest, triggering fears about Sanchez’s fate after he stopped contacting his family in Spain on Oct. 2, a day after he crossed the Iraq-Iran border. He had warned his family that communication might be difficult in Iran.

A Kurdish group called the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights reported that Sanchez was taken away by Iranian security forces after visiting the grave of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old whose death in police custody sparked the current antigovernment protest movement.

The group, citing anonymous sources, said that Iranian intelligence agents arrested him in Saqez, Amini’s hometown.

The Kurdish group is based just across the border in Iraqi Kurdistan but has reliable connections in northwest Iran.

Neither Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor its mission to the United Nations responded to requests for comment.

The Spanish adventurer planned to go to Tehran, the Iranian capital, where a television station wanted to interview him. His next step would have been Bandar Abbas, a port in southern Iran where he would hop on a boat to Qatar. But all traces of him vanished even before he reached Tehran, his parents said.

His parents reported him missing on Oct. 17. They said Spain’s police and diplomats were helping the family.

This was not Sanchez’s first time in Iran. In 2019 the fervent soccer fan cycled a similar route to get from Madrid to Saudi Arabia.

His parents say they are proud of his adventurous spirit and say his only aims are to help others and promote the Real Madrid soccer team.

The demonstrations in Iran erupted on Sept. 16 over the death of Amini, who was taken into custody by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

Tehran has violently cracked down on protesters and blamed foreign enemies and Kurdish groups in Iraq for fomenting the unrest, without offering evidence. The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said authorities had arrested nine foreigners, mostly Europeans, over their alleged links to the protests.

Home » News » World » Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Vice president visits NM to campaign for Lujan Grisham
2022 election
With Election Day just two weeks ... With Election Day just two weeks away, Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick visit to Albuquerque to bolster Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection ...
2
Education amendment up to New Mexico voters
2022 election
After years of debate, early childhood ... After years of debate, early childhood question reaches ballot
3
RSV cases push pediatric units to the limit
ABQnews Seeker
Children's immune systems may have been ... Children's immune systems may have been affected by pandemic
4
Sawmill developer seeks incentives for new hotels, apartments
ABQnews Seeker
County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to ... County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to introduce and publish the incentive legislation
5
Man charged in erratic string of ABQ crimes
ABQnews Seeker
SWAT team says the 38-year-old was ... SWAT team says the 38-year-old was cutting himself
6
Changes proposed for judges, use of state funds
2022 election
Measures would boost internet access, delay ... Measures would boost internet access, delay elections for some judges
7
States inch closer to water settlement
ABQnews Seeker
But government raises objections to the ... But government raises objections to the proposal by NM, Colo. and Texas
8
Bad behavior on APS school buses worse since pandemic
ABQnews Seeker
Drivers are asking principals to help ... Drivers are asking principals to help resolve the situation
9
Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a man ... Detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday evening in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, ...
10
Medically fragile patients get night out at the skating ...
ABQnews Seeker
Little scarecrows, minions and Stormtroopers filled ... Little scarecrows, minions and Stormtroopers filled a neon-drenched skating rink for an evening of fun. Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care hosted a Halloween event at ...