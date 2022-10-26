Discord erupts as BernCo officials take up Senate vacancy

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A state lawmaker’s recent resignation has sparked a fiery debate about when the Bernalillo County Commission should pick his replacement.

And on Tuesday, three commissioners banded together to nullify chairwoman Adriann Barboa’s plan to make the appointment next month, deciding instead to set a special meeting for Monday, Oct. 31.

Barboa said during Tuesday’s regular commission meeting that she had proposed selecting Jacob Candelaria’s New Mexico Senate replacement on Nov. 18. She said the date struck a balance between those calling on the commission to do it quickly and others arguing it should not happen until after new commissioners take their seats Jan. 1.

But Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty led the charge for a faster decision. Candelaria, an independent from Albuquerque’s West Side, resigned his Senate seat last week with two years left on his term, and Pyskoty argued that waiting until mid-November to fill his job would mark an unusual delay.

“I think the bigger issue here is this really isn’t following what our standard procedure has been; we generally do an appointment meeting within two weeks of a resignation,” said Pyskoty, who called the meeting for Oct. 31 with support from Walt Benson and Steven Michael Quezada.

Legislative resignations have required the Bernalillo County Commission to make several appointments in recent years, but the timeline has varied considerably.

The most recent example was just last month. The commission on Sept. 7 picked Linda Garcia Benavides to replace Debbie Armstrong — more than seven weeks after Armstrong had resigned her seat in the House of Representatives.

Earlier this year, the commission moved fast to fill a House vacancy created in the middle of a legislative session, appointing Art De La Cruz to replace Brittney Barreras about five days after Barreras stepped down.

In 2021, the commission waited over three weeks to make an appointment to the House of Representatives after Sheryl Williams Stapleton’s resignation.

Commissioner Debbie O’Malley said Tuesday that Candelaria’s Senate district is located primarily within the boundaries of her commission district and she expected some say in the appointment meeting date. She said she wanted interested community members to have ample time to submit applications for consideration. She called Pyskoty’s effort to go against her and Barboa and set the meeting for next week instead “extremely disrespectful and rude.”

“I have talked to the (state) senate leadership; there’s nothing going on (now); there’s no reason to rush that,” O’Malley said. “The 31st is coming around the corner. I just don’t think that’s right.”

Barboa said she was “flabbergasted” by commissioners calling for a meeting Monday when lawmakers will not be taking any votes until the next legislative session that starts in mid-January and when the county had yet to issue a call for applications for the open Senate position.

“You’re going to give six days (to apply),” she said. “I just can’t even believe this conversation is happening.”

Multiple commissioners mentioned current state Rep. Moe Maestas, a West Side Albuquerque Democrat who signaled interest in the Senate seat as soon as Candelaria announced his departure, with Barboa noting that he probably has the inside track but other people deserve time to express interest too.

Benson said he was not trying to disrespect Barboa by supporting an earlier meeting or intentionally undermine O’Malley.

“I appreciate your perspective for not considering your wishes,” he said after O’Malley spoke, “but there are also residents in that district who want representation, and that’s our job: to appoint representation.”