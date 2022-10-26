 AFR gives Halloween safety tips - Albuquerque Journal

AFR gives Halloween safety tips

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Fire Rescue on Wednesday released tips and tricks to stay safe this spooky season.

AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz said between 2011 and 2015 firefighters nationwide responded to an annual average of 840 housefires that began with decorations.

He said the fires led to an average of two deaths, 36 injuries and more than $11 million in damages every year.

Ruiz said to stay safe this year residents should opt for battery operated candles or glow sticks over open flame and keep away from flowing fabric or “extraneous costume pieces.”

He said revelers should also avoid flammable decorations and keep any that are away from open flame, keep decorations away from exits and check smoke alarms.

“Hidden within all this fun and excitement are potential fire hazards, and AFR wants to remind everyone about some simple Halloween safety tips to help avoid seasonal hazards,” Ruiz said in a release.

