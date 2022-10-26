 Punk rock band Gogol Bordello to make tour stop at El Rey Theater - Albuquerque Journal

Punk rock band Gogol Bordello to make tour stop at El Rey Theater

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Gogol Bordello is touring in support of its album “Solidaritine.” The tour makes a stop in Albuquerque on Monday, Oct. 31. (Courtesy of Sanjay Suchak)

Eugene Hütz went back to his hardcore roots when writing “Solidaritine” because it was necessary.

He even pulled in punk rock legend Walter Schreifels to produce the record.

As the vocalist for Gogol Bordello, Hütz says it was important to get everything lined up – and it happened quickly.

“The entire process came together like an outburst,” he says. “I think it was that way because we were coming out of years of turmoil. It’s the pandemic and then the invasion of Ukraine. With the circumstances like that, the songs came straight out of the gate. I wrote on electric guitar the whole time, which is different from how I’ve done music on other albums.”

Gogol Bordello is a punk rock band formed in 1999 and is known for being inspired by Romani music, and adding a theatrical stage show alongside the incorporation of accordion and saxophone. The band will perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at the Historic El Rey Theater in Downtown Albuquerque. The band is touring in support of “Solidaritine.”

Hütz says his creative process never shuts off.

And when the Russians invaded Ukraine, where he was born, he wanted to do something.

The band performed a concert on a military base and then for some refugee hubs.

“It was really an important experience for us,” he says. “We were there to clarify for a lot of people what was happening; getting people like Patti Smith to show their support. For many people, it’s still unclear what is happening. But intelligent people will see through it all. We got a lot of support in fundraising for when we went there. At the same time, it feels like it wasn’t enough. That’s why we went there and supported the Ukrainians in person. They appreciated us being there.”

Back to the album, Hütz says with the songs written, the band holed up in the studio for five days.

“We were done in four,” he says. “Mixing started after that and it was a blast working with Walter. He knows punk rock, so it felt like it did when we started more than 20 years ago.”

There’s a track on the album called “My Imaginary Son,” which holds a special place for Hütz.

He says the song has been in his back pocket for a few years.

“It’s a song that I was inspired to write when I met Mike Ness (of Social Distortion),” Hütz says. “He was on tour with his son and they hang out a lot. I saw this bond and it stuck with me. So I wrote the song about my own imaginary son who is out on me with tour. I played that song for a friend. Then the band got a hold of it and took any chance away of the song remaining an acoustic track. I’m proud of that one.”

Gogol Bordello
With Crazy & The Brains

WHEN: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31

WHERE: Historic El Rey Theater, 622 Central Ave. SW

HOW MUCH: $35, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

