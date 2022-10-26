 Los Lobos join Ozomatli and Flor de Toloache in 'Día de los Muertos' PBS special - Albuquerque Journal

Los Lobos join Ozomatli and Flor de Toloache in ‘Día de los Muertos’ PBS special

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Lobos
Los Lobos have defined the East Los Angeles sonic landscape for nearly half a century, utilizing multicultural influences to give birth and popularize their own unique sound. (Courtesy of John Partipilo)

Louie Pérez grew up seeing his mother create altars for Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead.

The act was to remember loved ones who have died.

It’s a tradition he still creates to this day.

“Unfortunately, over the years, we’ve had to add more people to the altar,” he says. “There’s always the main santo in the middle. My mom had this wood Santo Niño de Atocha. To this day I have it. I’ve managed to keep it after all these years.”

Día de los Muertos has become a globally-recognized Mexican tradition celebrated in Latino neighborhoods throughout the United States and by people of Mexican heritage everywhere.

Traditionally observed on the first two days of November, Día de los Muertos sees families and friends paying their respects to deceased loved ones with colorful and festive gatherings filled with food, flowers and warm remembrances rather than funeral mourning.

This is why Pérez and Los Lobos teamed up with Ozomatli, Flor de Toloache and PBS for “Día de los Muertos,” which will air at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will rebroadcast at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, on channel 5.4. It is also available to stream on the PBS Video app.

The hour-long performance was taped before a live audience deep within the unique and beautiful “underworld” of The Caverns – a subterranean amphitheater in Middle Tennessee.

Lobos
Latin Grammy Award-winning, New York-based, all-female group Flor de Toloache combines old-style mariachi with a modern edge. (Courtesy of John Partipilo)

“We jumped at the opportunity to be part of this show,” Pérez says. “We have a history with PBS and we’ve played once before at The Caverns. It’s a real interesting place.”

Usually Los Lobos will do a mixed set of all of their music.

Pérez says for this event there was some traditional rock and roll.

“We were able to share the stage with our friends in Ozomatli,” he says. “It was also an introduction for us to Flor de Toloache. They remind me of the women mariachi bands back in the ’70s. All of them are fabulous.”

Looking back at his career with Los Lobos, Pérez is grateful to still be playing music.

Though he says the band is slowing down beginning next year.

“We’re not going to do the extensive touring anymore as we’re getting older,” he says. “We’re going to spend time with our families. What’s great about my job is that music continues to reach new audiences. We’ve become part of people’s musical journey and this is special.”

On TV
“Día de los Muertos,” which will air at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will rebroadcast at 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, on channel 5.4. It is also available to stream on the PBS Video app.

