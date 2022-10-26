Halloween events around Albuquerque this weekend

Halloween isn’t just about children dressing up and over-indulging on candy; there’s something for everyone.

As we crawl closer to All Hallows’ Eve, there are a slew of events around Albuquerque to celebrate the wicked holiday, which falls on a Monday this year. No reason to fret; there will be plenty of fun and frights scattered around town this weekend … and even a little exercise to prep the body for what’s to come.

The Scariest Place On Earth

If you’re looking for something a little more intense than the scene created in your neighbor’s garage, The Scariest Place On Earth offers a spooky alternative. The Haunted House is hosted by Warrior Boxing Club and students in the program serve as the actors.

It is located at 1201 San Mateo Blvd. SE, and runs through Monday, Oct. 31. The haunted house is open from 7-11 p.m. each night and tickets are $15 at the door. More information can be found at facebook.com/TheScariestPlaceOnEarth.

Día De Muertos Santa Fe

Santa Fe is adding a new event to its holiday calendar, focusing on an important cultural tradition. The inaugural Día de Muertos celebration is a free two-day event that will take place in the Santa Fe Plaza, located at 63 Lincoln Ave. There will be mariachi music, several community ofrendas and a Glow-in-the-Dark Candlelight Parade, as well as various food and art vendors.

The festivities take place from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. More information can be found at santafe.org/dia-de-muertos.

Great Pumpkin Chase

The 16th Annual Great Pumpkin Chase hosted by RunFit is a great way to feel good about yourself before feeling bad about yourself. There are 10K, 5K and Kids K runs available to sign up for, and costumes are encouraged. Not only are there awards for each race, someone is able to take home a best costume prize.

The runs start at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Kit Carson Park, 1744 Kit Carson SW. Registration fees range from $15-$33. More information can be found at irunfit.org/run-fit-events/great-pumpkin-chase.

Halloween Bar Crawl

Speaking of feeling bad about yourself, but having a great time in the process, the Fifth Annual Halloween Bar Crawl takes place Downtown on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 4 p.m. at The Library Bar & Grill, 312 Central SW. Various bars and breweries are participating in the crawl, offering specials throughout the night, and there is a $1,000 prize for best costume, so come dressed up. It is urged that everyone planning on attending arranges a safe, sober way to get to and from the event.

Ticket prices start at $20, plus fees, at eventbrite.com.

Dark Red Horror Film Festival

If you’re looking for a break from the usual classics made available on streaming services and cable, the Dark Red Horror Film Festival features two days of short films created by indie filmmakers from New Mexico and around the world. The event hopes to connect the horror community and showcase talented artists to fans of the genre.

The films will be shown at the Guild Cinema, located at 3405 Central Ave. NE, and run from 4-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, and 4:30-8:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, followed by an after-party from 8:30-10 p.m. at Tractor Brewing in Nob Hill, located at 118 Tulane Drive SE. Tickets start at $15,plus fees, at eventbrite.com. More information can be found at darkredhorror.com.

Victorian Steampunk Picnic

Nothing screams Halloween like arranging a picnic in a cemetery. Historic Fairview Cemetery is hosting a Victorian-style event, which includes sugar skull T-shirt painting, and a scavenger hunt to learn about Albuquerque’s history and the notable personalities who rest in the cemetery. Participants are asked to bring their own food, drinks, chairs, tables and decor, and are greatly encouraged to wear their best steampunk garb and accessories.

Historic Fairview Cemetery is located at 700 Yale Blvd. SE, and the picnic begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 until dark. A participation fee of $15 can be paid at the event, and the organizers are only accepting cash.

Be spooky, be safe

Families, be sure to check your community schedules for the many fall festivals and trunk-or-treats that are hosted throughout town, including the City of Albuquerque’s Trunk or Treat at Balloon Fiesta Park. Visit allevents.in/albuquerque/trunk-or-treat for more specifics on other events.