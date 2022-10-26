After an extensive renovation, Downtown location gets new life

Some of Jake Ralphs’ best memories are visiting The Dingo Bar on Gold Avenue in the mid-to-late ’90s.

He remembers hearing some of the best music and seeing shows that were once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including Foo Fighters, Hovercraft featuring Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder’s then-wife, Beth Liebling, as well as Warren Zevon, best known for his song “Werewolves of London.”

“I believe it was on an off night and I just walked in the bar, because The Dingo was my bar, and this guy absolutely made me see God,” Ralphs said of Zevon. “It was a religious experience. And I don’t think it was the cheap beer that I was drinking. I think that I just accidentally walked into an amazing musician.”

The Dingo would go on to become Burt’s Tiki Lounge. Ralphs has remained friends with the former owners of the building for 35 years and soon they will reopen the space as Echoes, a brewery, wine bar and live music space at 313 Gold Ave. SW. The grand opening will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, followed by its normal hours of operation from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“The building was in grave disrepair,” Ralphs said. “It was even worse than I thought it was when I bought it. I chatted with (the former building owners) and the opportunity came up and we decided to give it a go, and then the pandemic hit. So the original plan was just to do something quick and easy and just fix what was there and get something up and going. And when the pandemic hit, the opportunity presented itself to really do a complete rehab of the building.”

The overhaul consisted of removing all of the infrastructure and replacing it with new equipment, including plumbing and electrical components as, well as a heating and cooling system. The dive bar dinginess and darkness is also a thing of the past and has been brightened up with 17 skylights running from the entryway to the back of the bar.

“We absolutely gutted the place because we found all sorts of things that just made what was here unusable,” Ralphs explained. “And we started essentially with a clean sheet of paper. The building that was Burt’s and The Dingo before it, (was) many businesses before that, including a stock exchange at one point in time and a real estate office. So there were telecommunication boards and all sorts of things that were in here. All of that stuff is gone. In fact, there was a prohibition room here … It adds to the whole Albuquerque mystique and the wonderment of what this place was like in the ’20s.”

Echoes will feature an onsite brewing system and its first release will be its Echoes IPA with four other beer styles in the queue for release. It will also carry wines from Corrales’ Milagro Vineyards and will expand its vino offerings in the near future. Distilled spirits will not be available at Echoes.

“Our plan is we’ve identified five beers, one of those is the IPA,” Ralphs explained. “There are four others and we’ll bring those out right after launch. And then what we’d like to see is of those remaining four, we’d like our clients to judge them and decide which ones we retain and which ones we put into regular rotation. So we’re going to do a little bit of market research based on our clientele and what they’d like to see.”

Food options will be provided by nearby eateries and coffee shops.

“I emphasize that we are going to rely on the community to patronize our efforts here,” Ralphs said. “We’re also working in conjunction with our neighbors to bring food into the bar because we do not have a kitchen … What we’ve done is we’ve relied on our neighbors here on Gold street. And we will have QR codes on the table for local vendors, our neighbors, to bring in and deliver food. And we have a collaboration with the coffee shop next door that will be making pretzels for us.”

Music will still be part of Echoes, but the genres will be somewhat different from The Dingo and Burt’s days.

“I’d like to see more of a bluesy or jazzier kind of atmosphere where I can see a show, maybe with my kid and not have to worry …,” Ralphs said. “… We will have entertainment, hopefully, on a regular basis, hopefully every night. That would be the ultimate goal … We’re also looking to find our niche and be the place for not only bands to play here, but maybe singer/songwriters … It would be nice if we could feature some of Albuquerque’s incredible talent and maybe work in some national acts eventually. It’s going to be completely craft music. We have a strict policy of no cover tunes here … It should all be 100% craft and original.”