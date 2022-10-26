 'Arte de Descartes XXII' recycled art show comes to Taos - Albuquerque Journal

‘Arte de Descartes XXII’ recycled art show comes to Taos

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

arte
“Never Die” by Karen Krasovac. (Courtesy of Wholly Rags)

Stables Gallery and Wholly Rags are presenting “Arte de Descartes XXII” – a recycled art show in Taos.

The event is happening in the Taos Center for the Arts, 133 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte in Taos, through Nov. 6.

The opening reception is from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, which will include music and refreshments.

“I think we really have a problem with the garbage and recycling and stuff that doesn’t get done, you know, and there’s so much excess of so many things,” said Melissa Larson, Wholly Rags director. “But also just the creativity and the imagination and inspiration that when people see what this stuff is made of, that they think that is amazing and everybody’s kind of got a different expression with their stuff.”

“Arte de Descartes” highlights artists who have made pieces from recycled materials for decades.

“We have a few special select invited artists that have been participating for many years as there’s lots of entries,” Larson said. “The last gallery show had over 50 juried artists involved and then, of course, the jurors themselves put in pieces, too.”

This show offers a diverse range of art made from a materials including discarded glass, plastic, metal, scraps of wood, cloth and paper.

“I think it is important to bring up awareness about all the stuff that’s in the world, and it could be shared and reused in different ways,” Larson said.

To participate, entries consisted of used and scrap material only, and work must be made by the person named on entry blank. Art also had to have been completed after 2018.

“Onexus” by Lynda Jasper Vogel. (Courtesy of Wholly Rags)

“I mean, it is really just based on found materials and recycled materials,” Larson said. “People find things along the way and can make things out of it, and then it becomes art at the show.

Larson said one of the things that makes this show so interesting is how unique the art is.

“It is always a variety, like no show you ever saw, but this show has a couple of really giant pieces this year that I was pretty impressed by,” Larson said. “There is a boat that is modeled after this green ship that is all made of cardboard, and it’s about six feet long and four feet wide with different sticks and things, so it looks real realistic and well done, so I was impressed by that.”

For Larson, seeing all the people come out in support is one of the favorite parts about her job.

“I mean, I’ve been doing it for so many years and just getting everybody in there feels great as it’s always a new variety,” said Larson. “People are always kind of amazed by the different materials they had used as there’s always a huge difference.”

‘Arte de Descartes XXII’
WHEN: Opening reception 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29; Runs through Nov. 6

WHERE: Stables Gallery at the Taos Center for the Arts, 133 Paseo del Pueblo Norte, Taos

HOW MUCH: Free

