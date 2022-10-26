Punk rock outfit The Bronx to make tour stop at the Launchpad

It’s been a busy year for members of Los Angeles-based punk rock outfit The Bronx.

The band spent a good chunk of the year opening for Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls on their epic run of playing all 50 states.

Now the band is on their headlining tour.

“The tour is going great and we have a stacked lineup,” says Matt Caughthran, The Bronx singer. “It’s been a great experience this year.”

The Bronx is schedule to stop at Launchpad on Thursday, Nov. 3. Opening for the band is Drug Church and Meat Wave.

The band is touring in support of its 2021 album, “Bronx VI.” Though they released the singles “Heatwave” and “Blowtorch” recently, the two songs didn’t make the album in 2021.

Caughthran says the band is stronger than ever and the lineup hasn’t changed since 2018. He is joined by Joby J Ford, Ken Horne, Brad Magers and Joey Castillo.

“We’ve known each other for a long time,” Caughthran says. “And we’re such good friends and we’re so tight creatively, but we’re still learning stuff about each other, especially when it comes to the process of creating an album. Brad and Ken are just coming out as songwriters, and we’re learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. We’re all growing together, and it never stops – and that’s something we strive for and promote and push within each other because we don’t want this to get stale. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit.”

The band is also celebrating its 20th year this year.

Caughthran says a few weeks ago he was looking at some old set lists from the band’s first European tours.

“It was all songs from the first record,” he says. “It was really crazy to see. Now we have this library of songs to choose from. I wish we’d change things up more than we do. Life is short and we’re still about having fun with what we do.”

Caughthran says the band is always looking down the road for its next projects.

“We’re kind of slowly writing right now even though we’re on tour,” he says. “Right now, it’s about those little ideas. The focus will change once we shift into production mode.”

After two decades of performing for a living, Caughthran says his love for music and performance has grown with each tour.

“I love the guys in the band and we’re brothers,” he says. “It’s the perfect situation because everyone has their own stuff at home. We come out on the road to play music. It’s not lost on us to see how fortunate we are. And we still have to make the perfect Bronx record. I know it’s still out there.”