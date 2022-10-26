Up-and-coming emerging artist Sara Kays to make ABQ tour stop

It’s the first day on the road and Sara Kays is full of positive anticipation.

The singer-songwriter snagged the opening slot on Max’s tour, which makes a stop in Albuquerque on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

While life of the road will take some getting used to, Kays is familiar with fans hearing her music.

She’s amassed more than 2 million followers on TikTok, which also led her to a major label record deal.

“It’s been really cool,” she says of her rise in the music industry. “I’ve really enjoyed it. During COVID, I started recording videos of my songs and posting it online. I felt like I was doing a lot. Now we’ve added traveling into the mix. Though my favorite part of music is still writing the songs and performing.”

The Nashville, Tennessee-based musician has experienced a wild ride for the past two years. She’s been profiled as one of Billboard’s “Emerging Artists Spotlight” as well as being named to People’s list for emerging artists.

Not to mention, she performed her gold-certified single, “Remember That Night?” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” as well as releasing her EP, “Struck By Lightning.”

Kays thinks back to how different her life was three years ago when she was in college.

“My job was playing at bars and busking,” she says. “That was how I was making a living in college. My goal was to make a living off of my own music. I’ve reached that main goal because I’m able to do music full time now. I never imagined it would come so quickly or to the extent that it is now.”

Kays has connected with fans with her honest and raw lyrics – something that has taken some time for her to feel comfortable.

“I used to feel bad when I wrote music,” she says. “I wrote ‘No Matter the Season’ and it was about body image. I didn’t have an audience other than my friends and family and that was nerve wracking to me because these are people I know. I’m now at a place that it comes easier to be more honest and it’s comforting for me every time I release something new.”

As Kays opens her heart up in the writing process, she remains steady when editing the songs.

“I write alone about 80% of the time,” she says. “Which means I write slower and over the course of a couple weeks. I also look forward to collaborating with other writers because there’s a deadline of finishing a song. It’s nice to have both of those options.”

Kays has reached many goals in a short amount of time, yet she knows there is more out there for her.

She enjoys staying in touch with fans via social media, as well.

“I would love to keep going with this force and reach as many people as I can,” she says. “I hope to continue to be doing well mentally and physically. Years from now I still want to be performing and hopefully start writing songs for other artists.”