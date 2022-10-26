What to do this week: October 28-November 3

It is a great time to support Lobo athletics with all of the events going on this week. Also, Halloween is Monday, so Albuquerque is full of events around the area.

Dropping the puck

Hockey season is here, so check out the New Mexico Ice Wolves at the Outpost Ice Arenas, 9530 Tramway Blvd. NE. The Ice Wolves will drop the puck at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, against the Amarillo Wranglers.

The Ice Wolves are currently 7-2-1 this season, good for third in the South Division, so come support the home team as they try to keep up their hot start.

Tickets start at $12.50, plus fees, and can be purchased at tickets.nmicewolves.com

Fall Festival

The Manzano Mesa Multigenera-tional Center will be hosting a Fall Festival from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Come dressed up for free games and prizes.

The center is located at 501 Elizabeth St. SE.

For more information call 505-275-8731.

‘Fright Night: Death by Chocolate’

Explore “Chocolate: The Exhibition” or boogie by the Bisti Beast at this year’s “Fright Night: Death by Chocolate,” Friday, Oct. 28, at the Museum of Natural History & Science.

The museum will also be hosting its first Fractal shows in over two years at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Seating for the Fractal shows is limited — on a first come, first served basis — and admission is by donation.

Don’t forget to dress to impress as there will be a costume contest with prizes for the best overall costume and the most “scientifically amazing.”

Doors for the 21+ event will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for “Fright Night” start at $15 for general admission, and $10 for members through the museum box office.

You can purchase tickets at my.nmculture.org/14797/14798

Who you gonna call?

Come out to the Taylor Ranch Library, 5700 Bogart St. NW, on Oct. 29 for Spooky Saturday. Games

and crafts will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a special screening of “Ghostbusters” at 3 p.m. Costumes are welcome.

It’s just a little ‘Hocus Pocus’

Take the family to the South Broadway Library, 1025 Broadway Blvd. SE, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, for a viewing of “Hocus Pocus.” In this Halloween classic, three 17th-century witches are resurrected by an unsuspecting boy who must now stop their mayhem.

If that is not enough “Hocus Pocus” for you, then you are in luck.

The Southwest Film Center, located at the University of New Mexico, 1 Redondo Drive NE, will also be showing “Hocus Pocus” as part of a double feature with “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” The event at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, is free.

Taking the court

Both Lobo teams open up the season this weekend with an exciting day of basketball.

Head out to the Pit on Saturday, Oct. 29, as the UNM women’s basketball team tips off at 3:30 p.m. against West Texas A&M in an exhibition game.

At 5:30 p.m. the Lobo men’s basketball team will take on Colorado State University Pueblo.

Tickets start at $5 at golobos.com/tickets.

Bump, set, spike

The UNM women’s volleyball team takes on the San José State University Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. in the University of New Mexico’s Johnson Center, 200 Cornell Drive.

Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased at Johnson Center before the game, in advance at the Pit ticket office, or at golobos.com/tickets

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com