Don’t shun the bus – help those in dire straits who need it

Dan Lewis needs to get out more. That is, he needs to get out on the streets, and the bus, more.

One of the reasons some of the most difficult problems of the city are not being addressed head-on is because many people live hermetically sealed lives: House to car to work to car to house. People on the streets are specters rather than human beings. Councilor Lewis proclaimed he was scared on the bus and everyone should be scared and “if you have another option, do not ride the buses, because they are not safe.” (Albuquerque Journal, Oct. 20).

Apart from being a disservice to the folks at ABQ RIDE who do their best to provide an essential service, and to the people for whom the bus is an essential service, it is also demonstrably false. It is terrible to see people nodding out on opioids or passed out drunk on the bus. Just as it is terrible to see people sleeping on the streets, but the people struggling with addiction, on the bus or the street, are primarily a danger to themselves and each other, not you.

If Lewis really wants to keep citizens safer, he should advise them not to get in a car if they have another option. While the report of a man with a long gun on the bus got a lot of press, guns are brandished with regularity on the streets of the city. Forbes ranked Albuquerque fifth in road rage in the United States. Multiple fatal shootings have happened due to road rage in Albuquerque, including children. Where are the shootouts on the bus? The New Mexico Crash Annual Report for 2020 shows car crashes resulted in 105 deaths and 6,060 injuries for that year. Buses that year: 0 deaths and 40 possible injuries.

Finally, the idea of terminating free fares in order to make buses safer is bogus and, considering that winter is coming, cruel. It will not keep people with rifles off the bus. It will not end the generational opioid epidemic that has plagued New Mexico and been exacerbated by fentanyl. It will only serve to marginalize the most vulnerable people in our communities, pushing them toward greater alienation and dysfunction. You cannot loathe these people away. They are our brothers and sisters.