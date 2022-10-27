Early childhood educator surprised with teacher of the year award

Aliz Szantho, a 5-year-old who last year was in inclusion teacher Tara Hughes’ class, needed “significant classroom support.”

But over the course of Aliz’s year in Hughes’ class, she made leaps and bounds in her education, and went into kindergarten prepared for success.

“I wholeheartedly believe that Tara was the biggest reason for her miraculous growth and progress,” Aliz’s mother, Mandie, wrote in a nomination letter for Hughes to be New Mexico’s teacher of the year.

“She is not only extremely kind and inclusive but she is so knowledgeable in strategies to motivate and encourage students to gain a lifelong love of learning and participation in the classroom setting,” Mandie added.

Hughes was presented New Mexico’s teacher of the year award by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday morning. Hughes, a teacher of nine years at Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe, is the first early childhood educator to receive the award.

“I was shocked and surprised and … honored at the same time to receive this award,” Hughes told the Journal. “There’s so many teachers out there who are amazing, and I just feel honored that I can represent everyone’s voice.”

As a teacher who serves special education as well as general education students, many of the 4- and 5-year-olds Hughes teaches are “neurodiverse” — a key reason why she said inclusivity and building a strong sense of community is at the heart of her educational mission.

“When they play together, when they learn together, when they socialize together and when they build those friendships — that’s where the understanding of differences (grows),” she said.

Hughes has also coached her colleagues in building student social-emotional learning, which she said is also important in building understanding between her students. That professional support, Santa Fe Public Schools said in a news release, was part of why she was chosen for the award.

Educators around the state apply for the honor, often after winning similar awards in their respective districts or charter schools. Applications are narrowed down by the state Public Education Department’s Community Engagement team, and Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus makes the final pick.

“Ms. Hughes’ efforts on behalf of her preschool students in Santa Fe have been nothing short of extraordinary,” Steinhaus said in a written statement. “New Mexico is fortunate to have her as our 2023 spokesperson for the teaching profession and our representative in the National Teacher of the Year competition.”

In a past life, Hughes was a carpenter and welder for the Santa Fe Opera, and in the summer ran its stage crew programs. There, part of her job was coaching college students on the ins and outs of theater and stage setups, and that ignited a passion for teaching.

“What I really loved was the teaching aspect of it, not so much the working in a shop,” she said. “So I decided that I would go discover education.”

She’s never looked back on that decision.