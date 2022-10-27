 Early childhood educator surprised with teacher of the year award - Albuquerque Journal

Early childhood educator surprised with teacher of the year award

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Teacher Tara Hughes wraps up her former student, Aliz Szantho, in a big hug after being surprised with the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year award Wednesday morning in Santa Fe. Hughes, who teaches 4 and 5 year olds, is the first early childhood educator to receive the award. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Aliz Szantho, a 5-year-old who last year was in inclusion teacher Tara Hughes’ class, needed “significant classroom support.”

But over the course of Aliz’s year in Hughes’ class, she made leaps and bounds in her education, and went into kindergarten prepared for success.

“I wholeheartedly believe that Tara was the biggest reason for her miraculous growth and progress,” Aliz’s mother, Mandie, wrote in a nomination letter for Hughes to be New Mexico’s teacher of the year.

“She is not only extremely kind and inclusive but she is so knowledgeable in strategies to motivate and encourage students to gain a lifelong love of learning and participation in the classroom setting,” Mandie added.

Hughes was presented New Mexico’s teacher of the year award by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday morning. Hughes, a teacher of nine years at Nye Early Childhood Center in Santa Fe, is the first early childhood educator to receive the award.

Teacher Tara Hughes reacts as she realizes her family is remotely watching her receive this year’s teacher of the year award on Wednesday in Santa Fe. Hughes, a teacher of nine years at Nye Early Childhood Center, serves both special and general education students as an “inclusion teacher.” (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

“I was shocked and surprised and … honored at the same time to receive this award,” Hughes told the Journal. “There’s so many teachers out there who are amazing, and I just feel honored that I can represent everyone’s voice.”

As a teacher who serves special education as well as general education students, many of the 4- and 5-year-olds Hughes teaches are “neurodiverse” — a key reason why she said inclusivity and building a strong sense of community is at the heart of her educational mission.

“When they play together, when they learn together, when they socialize together and when they build those friendships — that’s where the understanding of differences (grows),” she said.

Hughes has also coached her colleagues in building student social-emotional learning, which she said is also important in building understanding between her students. That professional support, Santa Fe Public Schools said in a news release, was part of why she was chosen for the award.

Educators around the state apply for the honor, often after winning similar awards in their respective districts or charter schools. Applications are narrowed down by the state Public Education Department’s Community Engagement team, and Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus makes the final pick.

“Ms. Hughes’ efforts on behalf of her preschool students in Santa Fe have been nothing short of extraordinary,” Steinhaus said in a written statement. “New Mexico is fortunate to have her as our 2023 spokesperson for the teaching profession and our representative in the National Teacher of the Year competition.”

In a past life, Hughes was a carpenter and welder for the Santa Fe Opera, and in the summer ran its stage crew programs. There, part of her job was coaching college students on the ins and outs of theater and stage setups, and that ignited a passion for teaching.

“What I really loved was the teaching aspect of it, not so much the working in a shop,” she said. “So I decided that I would go discover education.”

She’s never looked back on that decision.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Early childhood educator surprised with teacher of the year award

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Early childhood educator surprised with teacher of the year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Aliz Szantho, a 5-year-old who last ... Aliz Szantho, a 5-year-old who last year was in inclusion teacher Tara Hughes' class, needed 'significant classroom support.' But over the course of Aliz's ...
2
ABQ housing supply 'is a crisis,' mayor says
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque area needs between 13,000 ... The Albuquerque area needs between 13,000 and 33,000 units to address the housing supply. And privat ...
3
Murdered 86-year-old woman had $100K in her home
ABQnews Seeker
Craig Smith knew that his aunt ... Craig Smith knew that his aunt kept large amounts of cash in her home and killed the elderly woman as part of a plan ...
4
BernCo commissioner curses at colleague
ABQnews Seeker
An already-tense debate during Tuesday's Bernalillo ... An already-tense debate during Tuesday's Bernalillo County Commission meeting extended past adjournment with one member calling another a 'bitch.' The panel had just finished ...
5
AFR gives Halloween safety tips
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Fire Rescue on Wednesday released ... Albuquerque Fire Rescue on Wednesday released tips and tricks to stay safe this spooky season. AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz said between 2011 and ...
6
Discord erupts as BernCo officials take up Senate vacancy
ABQnews Seeker
Commissioners push to name Candelaria's replacement ... Commissioners push to name Candelaria's replacement on Oct. 31
7
Changes proposed for judges, use of state funds
2022 election
Measures would boost internet access, delay ... Measures would boost internet access, delay elections for some judges
8
Sawmill developer seeks incentives for new hotels, apartments
ABQnews Seeker
County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to ... County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to introduce and publish the incentive legislation
9
Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives are investigating after a man ... Detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday evening in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, ...