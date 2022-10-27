Hike to raise awareness on food insecurity

Rio Grande Food Project will be hosting its seventh annual hike to raise awareness about food insecurity on Saturday morning in Albuquerque.

Funds raised at this year’s Hike to End Hunger will be used to “provide food and aid to over 800 kids, adults, and seniors every week who are struggling with hunger,” a RGFP news release states.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the Boxing Bear Brewing Co., 10200 Corrales Road NW, parking lot. The hike will consist of a 5.5-mile loop along the Bosque Trail with the option of walking a 2- or 4-mile hike as well, the release states.

Vitality Works, a local herbal supplement company, will serve as the event’s presenting sponsor for the second year in a row, the release states. The company is excited to “strengthen its mission of alleviating hunger and cultivating long-term food security in our Albuquerque communities.”

Other sponsors for the event include local businesses and organizations such as Presbyterian Health Care, PNM and Boxing Bear Brewing Co.

The release encourages people to participate in other ways by making donations or raising funds individually. People can also hike virtually and post photos to social media with the hashtag #hiketoendhungerabq.

“Hunger is a chronic condition in New Mexico, which currently ranks 3rd in childhood hunger and 7th in hunger overall,” the RGFP website states. “In Bernalillo County, 1 in 6 residents do not know where their next meal will come from.”

Hike to End Hunger is a free event, but people who want to attend should register online to save their spot and get a free event T-shirt at www.rgfp.org.