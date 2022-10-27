 Chilly night, hot refreshments and climactic showdown await Lobo soccer team - Albuquerque Journal

Chilly night, hot refreshments and climactic showdown await Lobo soccer team

By Journal Staff Report

UNM’s Jadyn Edwards, center, celebrates after scoring on this header against San Jose State. She is one of seven Lobo seniors to be honored Thursday night at home before the game vs. San Diego State. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

The New Mexico women’s soccer team honors seven seniors Thursday at home in its regular- season finale, which happens to be the most critical game of the year.

A win against San Diego State, and the first-place Lobos (7-3-7, 5-1-4) repeat as Mountain West Conference regular season champions. Anything less and there will be scoreboard-watching (translation: checking of smart devices to see who else wins and loses in league games Thursday).

“We’re really hopeful we have a huge crowd – we need it,” said UNM head coach Heather Dyche Tuesday. “It’s gonna be a big game against a very good San Diego State team, and hopefully it’ll be in a long line of electric games that have been played on this field over the course of (UNM) soccer. … It’s a chance for a conference title, which is right where we want to be every year.”

A victory would mean UNM’s third straight regular-season league championship and sixth overall since 2010. If the Lobos draw, they clinch a share of the title and at least a first-round bye into the six-team league tournament to be held on their field.

San Diego State (7-5-6, 5-3-2), meanwhile, gets the chance to play a serious spoiler. Beat the Lobos and the Aztecs get three points in the standings and overtake UNM (19 points) for first place on the last day of the regular season. And they could get company. The Aztecs, San Jose State and Wyoming all have 17 points and could get to 20. (See standings on B3.)

The Lobos already have clinched a berth into the league tournament, but they obviously would rather get one of the two byes into the semifinals – and not have to play in Sunday’s first-round doubleheader.

“Every year it comes down to the final game,” Dyche said. “… To me, that’s the fun part of it, and this is why these players came here. They want to come be part of a program that has a chance to win championships, and we’ve been able to do that.”

Showing up Thursday will require bundling up. Temperatures are expected to be in the low 40s at kickoff. UNM football coach Danny Gonzales, consistent in his support of other athletic programs on campus, pledged Tuesday to buy hot chocolate and coffee for fans. They’ll be free upon request at the concession stands, and Gonzales will settle the bill later.

Sixth-year senior Leilani Baker, fifth-year seniors Jadyn Edwards, Jaelyn Hendren, Makenna Havenor, Karlee Maes, and Catherine Johnson, and fourth-year senior Alix Hailey make up the crew of Lobo soccer players to be honored pregame.

In particular, Edwards is leaving a lasting mark on the Lobo program. The league player of the year candidate is the all-time UNM leader in appearances (92 matches) and assists with 24, and she ranks third in goals with 31. This season, the 5-foot-4 forward from Mill Creek, Washington has a league-best eight goals and four assists.

Thursday
Soccer: San Diego State at UNM, 7:30 p.m., themw.com.

