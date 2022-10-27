Obama urges voters to back Lujan Grisham in new video

SANTA FE — With just 12 days left in the campaign, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is enlisting the help of a high-profile ally — former President Barack Obama.

He appears in a new campaign video that focuses on the economy, school spending and health care.

Sitting in a chair and addressing the camera directly, Obama says Lujan Grisham has taken action to protect abortion rights, cap the price of insulin and establish a new health care affordability fund.

“This November, we have a choice — build on this progress or take New Mexico backwards,” he said in the one-minute video.

Republican Mark Ronchetti has touted support from his party’s leaders, too. He campaigned with former Vice President Mike Pence earlier this month, and he has appeared with three GOP governors — Doug Ducey of Arizona, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia

Lujan Grisham this week campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Her reelection campaign announced the Obama endorsement video early Thursday and plans to share it on social media and via email.

It highlights Lujan Grisham’s signing of a bill last year to repeal New Mexico’s anti-abortion law — legislation that took on extra significance a year later when the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights.

“While other states were banning abortion,” Obama said, “she took action to protect the rights of women.”

Ronchetti earlier this year said he would support a 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest or risks to the mother’s life. He later proposed the issue go before voters in a special election.