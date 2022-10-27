 Obama urges voters to back Lujan Grisham in new video - Albuquerque Journal

Obama urges voters to back Lujan Grisham in new video

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Barack Obama (Screenshot from video)

SANTA FE — With just 12 days left in the campaign, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is enlisting the help of a high-profile ally — former President Barack Obama.

He appears in a new campaign video that focuses on the economy, school spending and health care.

Sitting in a chair and addressing the camera directly, Obama says Lujan Grisham has taken action to protect abortion rights, cap the price of insulin and establish a new health care affordability fund.

“This November, we have a choice — build on this progress or take New Mexico backwards,” he said in the one-minute video.

Republican Mark Ronchetti has touted support from his party’s leaders, too. He campaigned with former Vice President Mike Pence earlier this month, and he has appeared with three GOP governors — Doug Ducey of Arizona, Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia

Lujan Grisham this week campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Her reelection campaign announced the Obama endorsement video early Thursday and plans to share it on social media and via email.

It highlights Lujan Grisham’s signing of a bill last year to repeal New Mexico’s anti-abortion law — legislation that took on extra significance a year later when the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing abortion rights.

“While other states were banning abortion,” Obama said, “she took action to protect the rights of women.”

Ronchetti earlier this year said he would support a 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest or risks to the mother’s life. He later proposed the issue go before voters in a special election.

Election Guide

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Obama urges voters to back Lujan Grisham in new video

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Obama urges voters to back Lujan Grisham in new ...
2022 election
With just 12 days left in ... With just 12 days left in the campaign, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is enlisting the help of a high-profile ally — former President Barack ...
2
Editorial: Journal concludes endorsements
2022 election
Today, the Journal concludes its endorsements ... Today, the Journal concludes its endorsements for the general election with our final picks for cont ...
3
Editorial: 2022 House endorsements continue
2022 election
Today, the Journal continues its endorsements ... Today, the Journal continues its endorsements for contested races in the Metro area for the New Mexi ...
4
Changes proposed for judges, use of state funds
2022 election
Measures would boost internet access, delay ... Measures would boost internet access, delay elections for some judges
5
Education amendment up to New Mexico voters
2022 election
After years of debate, early childhood ... After years of debate, early childhood question reaches ballot
6
Vice president visits NM to campaign for Lujan Grisham
2022 election
With Election Day just two weeks ... With Election Day just two weeks away, Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick visit to Albuquerque to bolster Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection ...
7
Editorial: Journal begins endorsements in state House races
2022 election
Today, the Journal begins its endorsements ... Today, the Journal begins its endorsements for contested races in the Metro area for the New Mexico ...
8
Voters to decide on $216M for education throughout the ...
2022 election
Early voting is underway and Election ... Early voting is underway and Election Day is Nov. 8
9
Editorial: Ronchetti for governor
2022 election
New Mexico is at a crossroads. ... New Mexico is at a crossroads.    Violent crime is harming, traumatizing and quite li ...