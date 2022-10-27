Audit seeks new rules for unclassified city staff

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque’s internal audit team is recommending the city develop some new personnel policies after finding over half of the so-called “unclassified,” or appointed, jobs it reviewed lacked job descriptions and that some high-level workers have been getting raises without documented justification or changed job responsibilities.

Mayor Tim Keller’s administration is fighting some of the proposed changes.

His administration disagrees that it should create job descriptions – and outline minimum requirements – when attempting to create new unclassified jobs outside senior management.

It has, however, agreed to some others, including that it investigate whether three unclassified employees have conflicts of interest. Each had stated on applications that they had relatives who work for the city but auditors did not find the associated form that could show whether the relationship runs afoul of city regulations barring employees from supervising a relative or influencing the unit in which they work.

The audit, publicly released this week, evaluated the unclassified workforce between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2022, with more detailed work for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. It found that the number of unclassified positions had nearly doubled in that span, going from 314 to 620.

During the same stretch, the total number of budgeted, full-time city positions had grown only 14%, the audit report said.

Unclassified employees serve at the will of the mayor’s administration, with a handful of exceptions. Hiring for such positions does not require following the same rules as hiring for most other “classified” city jobs, and current rules do not require that the positions have specific pay ranges. The city’s chief administrative officer has authority to make any position unclassified, the report said.

Auditors reviewed a sample of 74 unclassified positions and found that 53% of them – which pay a collective $4.3 million a year – had no job descriptions. While job descriptions are not required, not having them makes it hard to know if the city hired a qualified candidate, the report said.

“The City is unable to evaluate the performance of many employees in unclassified positions or set performance goals for which employees should strive to achieve because a job description detailing the position’s essential duties and requirements was never created,” auditors wrote.

The city’s Office of Internal Audit operates independently of the mayor and the City Council but conducted the unclassified employee audit at the request of Council Services.

City Councilor Louie Sanchez said he initiated the request shortly after taking office in January. He said he believes Keller, as well as previous mayors, have abused their positions with regard to unclassified job creation. He said he’s working on some policy proposals intended to make the system more transparent.

“I’ve talked to several of the other councilors and also our staff, and we’re going to reach out across the United States to see if we can find best practices to make sure we’re doing things right when we implement these processes,” Sanchez said Wednesday.

As previous Journal reporting found, many of the current unclassified jobs are in the Albuquerque Police Department. APD, auditors wrote, had 209 unclassified workers in fiscal year 2022 compared to 84 in 2015. Keller’s administration has tied many to the city’s settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice, which had found APD had a pattern and practice of excessive force.

“This growth in our workforce is intentional and it’s necessary. Many of these positions have come as a result of the (agreement) and have helped us make real progress on the settlement after eight years and support the crime fighting work of sworn officers,” mayoral spokeswoman Ava Montoya said in a written statement Wednesday.

The audit identified another 43 unclassified jobs in Albuquerque Community Safety, a new public safety department the city launched a year ago.

But the audit also shows the number of unclassified jobs in some other departments is now six to seven times higher than it was in 2015. That includes Family and Community Services, which has grown to 20 unclassified employees, and Municipal Development, which now has 13.

The report also said:

• “A number” of senior management and deputy directors in city government received “large salary increases” during the study period without changing job duties, with salaries for a combined 37 employees growing by a collective $1.06 million since 2015.

• 83 employees moved into the unclassified ranks from classified positions over the last eight years, seeing their salaries rise between 22% and 368%; without job descriptions, that creates questions about whether the city created unclassified positions solely to give pay raises despite the work not being more complex than a similar classified job.

• In six out of 15 cases where the city advertised an unclassified job opening, the city interviewed just one person and hired that person. There were an average of 19 qualified applicants for each of those six jobs.

• In a sample of 74 unclassified employees, only 13% “had evidence to demonstrate verification that the applicant met the position’s minimum requirements.”

• 83% of the workers in an unclassified employee sample set had “no record of a salary justification” and 20% had received promotions and salary increases despite having no performance evaluation in their file.

The audit report makes several recommendations, including that the city move forward with its planned “classification and compensation study,” which the administration said should be completed by the end of 2023. The study will also evaluate whether the city’s personnel rules and regulations and Merit System Ordinance should be modified, according to the report.

But the administration disagrees with the recommendation that it create job descriptions, including qualifications, when adding unclassified jobs outside senior management.

Councilor Sanchez called that a “reasonable” change that would show the public that the city made a good hire.

“We need to know exactly if they have the qualifications to do the job,” he said.

But a Keller spokeswoman disagreed.

“The City needs to be able to hire for key positions and we take into consideration diverse experience when doing so. In a tight labor market, putting up more barriers to hiring and employment doesn’t give us the flexibility we need,” she said in an email.