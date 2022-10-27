 Local group reaches out to ACLU - Albuquerque Journal

Local group reaches out to ACLU

By Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. (tns)

Oct. 18–A local group is scheduled to have a consultation this week with the American Civil Liberties Union regarding the “sanctuary city for the unborn” ordinance that was introduced Thursday for consideration of adoption by the city of Clovis.

“Eastern New Mexico Rising” is a group that describes itself as “a non-political, non-partisan group who care about progressive issues and social justice.”

Clovis resident Laura Wight, in speaking for the group “and citizens of Clovis,” said group members were scheduled for a Tuesday evening Zoom meeting with New Mexico ACLU representatives regarding the measure moving through the ordinance adoption process.

“The primary problem is (the proposed ordinance) violates the right of New Mexico citizens to have access to certain health care services,” Wight said.

Wight said the measure also violates the rights of doctors and health care workers who want to practice medicine in the city of Clovis.

The ACLU is now looking at what’s going on with the ordinance, which city commissioners are scheduled to vote on Nov. 3.

“I am a member of the ACLU and I contacted them because this is the exact thing that the ACLU is for,” Wight said.

Wight said when a citizen or group of citizens realize their rights are in jeopardy the ACLU is there “to become involved and protect our rights as citizens.”

Wight said there’s a two-fold purpose to the Zoom meeting with the ACLU representatives.

“We’re going to talk with them about our plan of action, our next step,” Wight said.

Wight said the ACLU has given the Clovis group training materials, tips on getting involved in local government along with instruction on how local citizens may advocate for their rights.

She said the ACLU advised the Clovis group to contact city commissioners and tell the commissioners of their concerns about the proposed ordinance.

Wight said many in “Eastern New Mexico Rising” have contacted Clovis city commissioners and expressed their concerns.

“Many in our group have filled out the form requesting help from the ACLU,” Wight said.

Wight said Clovis is not the first New Mexico city to have dealt with an anti-abortion ordinance. She said the ACLU was involved in a similar case in Alamagordo.

Wight said she has addressed some other concerns she has about business surrounding Thursday’s city commission meeting.

“The city has still not published the text of the ordinance online according to city code. I have filed a request for that,” Wight said. “I also requested the attendance record, the sign-in sheet for the meeting, to see how many people were from Clovis and how many actually weren’t because we suspect many attending were from out of town.”

Wight said at the next session of the city commission her group will request commissioners only allow public comments from citizens of Clovis.

“We believe out of town comments are clouding up the meeting’s communications,” Wight said. “It’s also taking away time from people in Clovis who want to speak.”

One of the people spearheading the drive for the “sanctuary city for unborn” ordinance to become law in Clovis is the pastor of the Grace Covenant Reformed Church on North Thornton Street, Ryan Denton.

Denton is not surprised by the ACLU’s interest in what’s happening in Clovis.

“We anticipated push-back, we are poking ‘The Golden Cow,’ Denton said. “The ACLU is notorious for trying to bully people around.”

Denton said he and those who want adoption of the ordinance are confident “everything is going to go as planned as far as the ordinance goes.”

Denton believes the ordinance is what the people of Clovis want.

“We’ve seen this by the turnouts and the support the city has given the mayor and commissioners,” Denton said.

___

(c)2022 Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M.

Visit Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis, N.M. at www.easternnewmexiconews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Home » Around the Region » Local group reaches out to ACLU

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Slain woman, 86, had nearly $100K in her home
ABQnews Seeker
Trial begins for nephew, 59, charged ... Trial begins for nephew, 59, charged in her May 2017 killing
2
Audit seeks new rules for unclassified city staff
ABQnews Seeker
Lack of job descriptions and big ... Lack of job descriptions and big pay raises cited as concerns
3
Obama urges voters to back Lujan Grisham in new ...
2022 election
With just 12 days left in ... With just 12 days left in the campaign, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is enlisting the help of a high-profile ally — former President Barack ...
4
Discord erupts as BernCo officials take up Senate vacancy
ABQnews Seeker
Questions about who gets to decide ... Questions about who gets to decide when the meetings occur makes it unclear when the meet
5
Teacher of the year award goes to first early ...
ABQnews Seeker
Tara Hughes was presented New Mexico's ... Tara Hughes was presented New Mexico's teacher of the year award by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Wednesday morning
6
BernCo commissioner curses at colleague after meeting
ABQnews Seeker
Disagreement leads to name-calling, HR complaint, ... Disagreement leads to name-calling, HR complaint, questions
7
Attack ads launched in competitive CD2 race
ABQnews Seeker
In final days, national groups weigh ... In final days, national groups weigh in
8
Mayor Tim Keller: 'Housing supply is a crisis'
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque mayor lays out plan to ... Albuquerque mayor lays out plan to add 5,000 new units by 2025
9
Hike focused on food insecurity
ABQnews Seeker
The free Hike to End Hunger ... The free Hike to End Hunger event is on Saturday. Register online to help raise awareness and feed hungry kids, adults and seniors.
10
Greenhouse gases set record in 2021
ABQnews Seeker
UN: Methane saw the largest increase UN: Methane saw the largest increase