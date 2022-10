Albuquerque police responded to a crash involving a school bus Thursday morning in the area of Montclaire and Candelaria NE, according to an email from police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

“The bus reportedly crashed into several parked vehicles,” Gallegos said. “There are no reports of anyone being transported to the hospital at this point. There were students on the bus and they are being checked out by rescue personnel.”

No other information was provided.